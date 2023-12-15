Hunch Social Discovery App Unveils Gen Z Sentiments on Deep Fake, Revealing a Divided Landscape

A user posted a poll on Hunch, the social discovery app to gauge the sentiments of Gen-Z, regarding the rising concern of deep fake technology. With more than 11,500 votes on this poll, it reveals a diverse range of opinions about the concerning rise of deep fake technology, within this tech-savvy generation.

The results of the poll paint a nuanced picture of how Gen Z perceives the threat of deep fake in the realm of online photo sharing. A substantial 44% of respondents appear unfazed by the burgeoning technology, expressing a lack of concern when it comes to sharing their photos online. This group appears to embrace the digital landscape with a carefree attitude, seemingly untroubled by the potential risks associated with deep fake manipulation.

In stark contrast, a significant 47% of the Gen-Z respondents, voiced deep-seated concerns about the implications of deep fake technology. This cohort revealed a heightened level of consciousness when it comes to sharing their images online, grappling with the fear of potential manipulations that could compromise their online identity. The findings suggest a growing awareness and wariness among a sizable portion of Gen Z regarding the pitfalls of a digital age fraught with technological advancements.

Interestingly, a smaller yet noteworthy 8% of the respondents confessed to a lack of understanding about deep fake technology. This segment expressed a genuine curiosity and eagerness to learn more about the intricacies of this evolving digital threat.