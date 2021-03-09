Hyper localisation to drive customer engagement: Report

Read Article

Hyper localisation and hyper personalisation will drive customer engagement in a digitally connected world, said a new report on Monday from Airtel Business, the business-to-business unit of telecom major Bharti Airtel.

Titled “Customer Engagement Redefined. Anytime. Anywhere,” the report calls out the need for reimagining customer journeys in an increasingly digitally connected world with multiple personal devices and channels.

This requires businesses to create omni-channel engagement platforms that can deliver highly personalised and hyper-localised, contextual experiences to customers.

“Today, customers are looking for online-first and omni-channel experiences. This requires brands to accelerate their digital transformation journeys and reimagine customer engagement,” Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO, Airtel Business, said in a statement.

The business report has identified five pillars for redefining customer engagement journeys including intelligent interactions, hyper personalisation, connected across channels, customer’s choice of time, and robust and secure connectivity.

“At Airtel, we are already leveraging these insights to build solutions like Airtel IQ — a cloud communications platform that enables brands to deepen engagement with customers through timely and secure communication,” Chitkara said.

The report was launched under the aegis of Airtel Business’ Customer Advisory Board, which has representation from India’s top companies from across industries.

Airtel Business said it launched its Customer Advisory Board with the objective of making its customers equal stakeholders in its product development journey.

The board will have representation from Airtel’s top enterprise customers cutting across a diverse set of industries/sectors.

–IANS

