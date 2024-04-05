Express Computer

IBM and Microsoft collaborate to launch experience zone in Bangalore

IBM Consulting and Microsoft today announced the opening of the IBM-Microsoft Experience Zone in Bangalore, India – a first of its kind for the collaboration. The Experience Zone provides a dedicated space for clients to explore how generative AI, hybrid cloud and other Microsoft products and technologies can accelerate their business transformation journeys and help them gain a strategic advantage.

At the Experience Zone, clients from around the globe and across industries can work with IBM Consulting, in various technology zones, to co-ideate and co-create generative AI powered solutions that leverage Azure OpenAI Service, Copilot and other Microsoft technologies. Within the technology stations, clients can explore business solutions for cloud modernization, data, analytics and advanced AI, customer relationship management, employee experience, finance and operations, IoT and edge, and emerging technology including augmented reality and virtual reality. The Experience Zone also highlights industry solutions for the government, retail and energy sectors.

The IBM-Microsoft Experience Zone will provide clients with access to learn more about how to elevate employees’ talents with next-generation skills and access best-in-class case studies. Clients will have opportunities to connect with peers who are harnessing the power of generative AI in today’s competitive marketplace.

“The Experience Zone represents the shared commitment of IBM Consulting and Microsoft to the co-investment, co-creation and co-delivery of joint solutions for our clients,” said Amit Sharma, Managing Partner – Global Delivery, IBM Consulting. “It brings our ‘better together’ philosophy to life, serving as a hub to foster collaboration and creativity. We are excited to present our clients with the opportunity to leverage the joint capabilities of IBM Consulting and Microsoft under a single roof and help them unlock the full potential of AI and hybrid cloud across the enterprise.”

“We are excited to launch the new Experience Zone in collaboration with IBM, bringing together IBM Consulting’s expertise and Microsoft Cloud technologies and services to deliver value for clients,” said Dinis Couto, General Manager of Global Partner Solutions for Microsoft. “Partners like IBM are key to helping businesses deploy AI and hybrid cloud solutions at scale. This brings us closer to clients and underscores our progress as partners.”

