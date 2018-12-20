ICICI Prudential Life partners with WhatsApp to offer next-gen Customer Service

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance will have direct integration with WhatsApp. This enables the Company to have a verified business account on the globally popular messaging platform. ICICI Prudential Life will utilize the WhatsApp messaging platform as a customer servicing channel.

This is the latest digital initiative taken by the Company to provide its customers with easy access to details of their life insurance policies. Customers consenting to receive messages on WhatsApp will receive welcome kits, policy certificates, premium receipts and a host of other services too can be availed of.

High levels of encryption on the messaging platform ensures that information received and shared with the customer remains confidential.

Puneet Nanda, Deputy Managing Director, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance said, “We are happy to have formally partnered with WhatsApp. We now have a WhatsApp verified business account on the messaging platform. We are always looking to add new layers of convenience to offer to our customers. It is estimated that there are about 200 million active WhatsApp users in India on a monthly basis. The popularity of this app makes it an ideal channel for delivering customer service. Customers already using WhatsApp to communicate with friends or family can simply send a message to the verified business account number of ICICI Prudential Life and get information on their policies. With this new initiative we have another 24×7 customer service touch-point.”

