IESA shortlists 12 startups for its Global Startup Outreach Program

India has seen a proliferation of startups in the EV space in the past few years on the back of the government’s vision for 2030. Clearly, the government and startups are going all out to up the electric mobility game to ensure a clean, green, and responsible India. In order to further propel India’s drive to a greener future with electric vehicles, India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) is organising its global startup outreach program in association with United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) for startups in the e-mobility, clean energy, energy storage and clean transportation sectors. Supported and backed by Invest India, Startup India, TiE Global, and other partners, the program is a part of IESA’s 5-day long virtual conference and exhibition – India Energy Storage Week (IESW), focusing on Energy Storage, EV, and Microgrids from 2nd to 6th Nov.

With the eMobility sector largely dependent on large companies and conglomerates, the Indian market is on the path of consistent technological transition in adoption of electric mobility and energy storage. This substantiates the emergence of new startups and new companies, which are not only emerging in the manufacturing and innovation space but proposing new unique solutions, addressing environmental concern, dependency on oil, intermittence generation from renewables and many such issues.

IESA has held several startup pitches, organized competition and innovation pavilion since 2013 as part of its annual flagship event and has worked with 35+ startups in this space.

Twelve global startups have selected for the start-up pitch at the IESW basis their unique quotient, innovation, R&D initiatives, etc. from a pool of entries. The selected startups are – Dhanvantri Bio Medical in Bio-medical category, Godi India in Energy Storage category, Green Evolve Private Limited in EV Charging category, Jeevtronics in Alternate Energy category, Magnes Motor in EV category , Minion Labs India in Energy Management category, Mojo Green in EV Charging category, Nanospan Energy Storage Solutions in Energy Storage category, Navalt Solar and Electric Boats Private Limited in E-boats category, Sand Bird in Agritech category, Vflow Tech in Energy Storage category, and Wenergie Eco Works in Energy management category. Out of these, the three winners will get a year complementary IESA membership and mentorship from IESA Leadership Council.





