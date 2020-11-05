Avaya OneCloud CCaaS now available with Google Cloud Contact Center AI capabilities In India

Read Article

Avaya, a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced that key Google Cloud Contact Center AI (CCAI) capabilities as a part of Avaya OneCloudTM CCaaS solutions are now available for Indian customers. The powerful combination of Avaya AI conversation services and Google CCAI will provide a better experience for clients by seamlessly blending automated and assisted experiences throughout a customer’s interaction with the contact center.

Avaya OneCloud CCaaS is powering organisations’ customer experience centers by better providing customer and workforce engagement solutions to better connect and orchestrate all touchpoints across the customer journey–including voice, video, chat, messaging, and social–while leveraging the power of AI, insights, knowledge and resources from across the organidation. This enables users to deliver not only the right customer experience but also the right employee experience for those supporting the customer journeys.

Together, Avaya and Google Cloud are providing customers with increased flexibility, efficiency and scalability in deploying powerful and simple communication and collaboration solutions.

Key features available now through the integration of Avaya OneCloud CCaaS and Google Cloud CCAI include:

Virtual Agents – Human-like automated bots which seamlessly interact with customers, offloading the live agents’ utilidation until the optimal time and then transferring all context gathered to the agent. Avaya captures the intent, actions and ultimate disposition of each interaction in real-time, to decide the best path in future customer engagement. Virtual agent capabilities are enabled through integration of Google CCAI with Avaya Experience Portal. While virtual bots are ubiquitous, they lack essential capabilities for effectively interacting with customers. Avaya integrated with Google CCAI has evolved virtual bots into virtual agents, with more human-like, intelligent responsiveness.

Agent Assist – Avaya AI algorithms can be applied to Google CCAI to determine the next best action by the agent, delivering the right information and enhancing the customer experience – while increasing agent satisfaction and contact centre efficiency.

Insights – Google Insights combined with Avaya AI Uses natural language processing to identify call drivers and sentiment that helps contact center emplopyees and supervisors learn about customer interactions to improve call outcomes. Through this valuable insight, recommended responses and best actions can be uniquely tailored to drive desired outcomes.

Speaking about the partnership, Vishal Agrawal, Managing Director – India & SAARC, Avaya, said, “With this partnership, we are extending our leadership in leveraging AI to enhance customer experiences with more personalised, intelligent and insightful interactions. And we’re offering businesses an easy way to integrate AI capabilities into their customer journeys, regardless of touchpoint.”

Karan Bajwa, Managing Director, Google Cloud India, added, “The pandemic has not only accelerated adoption of cloud technologies for businesses to stay resilient, but it has also pushed collaboration and communication brands to look at innovative ways to harmoniously blend virtual and human agents to increase customer satisfaction and optimise operational efficiency.”

