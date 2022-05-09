India and UK space companies sign MoU for building the next generation of satellite broadband internet

Astrome Technologies Pvt. Ltd. an India and US-based 5G and satellite communication product company and Methera Global Communications Ltd., a UK based MEO satellite constellation company have jointly executed an MOU to establish a strategic partnership with a focus on supporting India and International market needs.

The two organizations aim to develop a long-term strategic technology partnership and are exploring opportunities to work on a variety of significant projects such as bringing into use of the Methera system as well as its low-cost user terminals, enabling Asian, African, and other regions to access and utilize Methera’s upcoming constellation of MEO satellites as well as existing satellite and terrestrial infrastructure.

The Methera system will deliver high-capacity Gbps broadband access, anytime, anywhere through a constellation of MEO (Middle Earth Orbit) satellites and low-cost user terminals. Focused on providing connectivity across the globe to remote and rural regions as well as under-served communities. The system will support the rollout of government and private sector digital applications and the growing demand for superfast satellite broadband. The system will allow telecom service providers, mobile network operators, energy providers, emergency & rescue services, as well as military and other special users to connect currently unreachable, large communities and often isolated regions.

“We see a great opportunity to develop a technology partnership with Methera, extending our services and global presence. This is an exciting partnership which will involve many projects and opportunities for technology development and deployment for the telecommunications industry for years to come, across both the public and private sectors.” Dr Neha Satak, Co-founder and CEO, Astrome Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

“This is an exciting opportunity and technology partnership combining the complementary skillset and expertise of both companies to deliver high-speed broadband solutions to the much needed and underserved communities, ensuring availability anywhere and anytime. We are excited to work together to develop joint opportunities which will bring connectivity and new business opportunities to India and other nations around the world,” commented Chris McIntosh, CEO, Methera Global.