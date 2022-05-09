Bliv.Club raises funds from Alpha Wave Ventures and other investors

Bliv.Club, a Web3 fintech startup aimed at democratizing access to Web3 Ecosystem to the masses, has announced raising an undisclosed amount of funding from Alpha Wave Ventures & other prominent Investors. With the current angel round, Bliv.Club will work towards building a seamless, high-tech platform and easy to use and thus aid a common person in entering the retail space in Web3.

The brainchild of renowned entrepreneurs Vikas Singh, Abhishek Kumar Gupta, and Mohammed Sirajuddin, Bliv.Club saw the light in 2021. In the initial stage, the startup endeavours to create various financial instruments in the Web3 Ecosystem, such as Derivatives around NFTs, to help scale the NFT Ecosystem. Bliv.Club will collaborate with multiple NFT Marketplaces.

In 2022, the NFT market size reached US$ 45 billion, indicating an exponent rise compared to the market size of US$ 100m in 2020. The Web3 Fintech Startup, Bliv.Club is the first of its kind platform that will ensure the masses can participate in the NFT space by simplifying the entry barrier as well as facilitating liquidity into the NFT ecosystem via derivatives.

The angel funding round saw the participation of Alpha Wave Ventures (Global VC Fund), Sumit Ghosh (Co-Founder Chingari), Ajeet Khurana (Founder Reflexical), Rahul Pagidipati (CEO Zebpay), Prashant Pitti (Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip.com), Shabir Momin (MD & CTO One Digital Entertainment), Ritesh Malik (Founder Innov8, Founder & Trustee Plaksha University), Ankush Nijhawan (Co-Founder Travel Boutique Online), Anshul Dhir (Co-Founder, EasyFi Network), Mohit Madaan (Co-Founder OroPocket & Unifarm), Ankit Mehrotra (CEO & Co-Founder Dineout), Tanmay Maheshwari (Director, Amar Ujala Publications), Harshit Agrawal (Angel Investor, Shanti Group), Akshay Chhugani (Kisho Capital), Maharshi Ganatra (Maharshi Ganatra & Associates) and others.

Speaking on the investment in Bliv.Club, Tushar Behl, Alpha Wave Ventures stated, “Bliv.Club is creating disruptive financial products on NFTs, creating unique financialization opportunities on top of the NFT asset class. We are excited by the vision and experience of the founding team and are looking forward to this journey!”

Abhishek Kumar Gupta, Co-founder Bliv.Club said, “We are thrilled to have such diverse and prominent investors backing us. Their insights, experience and learning will add immense value to Bliv.Club.”