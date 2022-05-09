Omega Healthcare announces strategic acquisitions to strengthen its tech-enabled services

Omega Healthcare, a technology-enabled healthcare management solutions provider, has announced its acquisition of ApexonHealth, Vasta Global, and Reventics as a part of its strategy to accelerate the organization’s journey. These strategic acquisitions will help Omega Healthcare scale its AI and data-analytics-based solutions to help healthcare clients optimize revenue while reducing costs by leveraging big data and automation technology. They will enable Omega Healthcare to expand its existing CDI capabilities through technology-driven solutions and expand its core coding and RCM offerings.

ApexonHealth, an AI and automation-based revenue cycle management(RCM) and payer solutions provider, leverages its digital solutions to deliver comprehensive technology-enabled services for both providers and payers, from RCM and coding to claims management and advanced analytics. ApexonHealth’s cognitive and automation capabilities have significantly reduced manual effort and increased accuracy in claims adjudication strengthening its payer services. ApexonHealth’s expertise in the healthcare payer sector will augment Omega’s existing payer-focused offerings. Having being founded in 1996, ApexonHealth has helped 80+ healthcare organizations in 14+ years transform their RCM systems. The company is actively involved and supports various healthcare bodies like the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA), the American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC), and more.)

Vasta Global, a provider of real-world data abstraction and analytics for the oncology market, provides clinical data management, focused on the oncology market and provides real-world evidence (RWE) data curation and analytics, clinical trial support, and cancer registry services for cancer centers. Vasta Global’s customers span the entire healthcare ecosystem, including providers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and contract research organizations (CROs) that provide clinical trial management services. The company’s information technology and data management solutions streamline and integrate research and patient care workflows while collecting quality data, achieving research goals, and shaping the clinical practice guidelines of tomorrow.

Reventics, a Denver, CO-based company, is a clinical documentation improvement (CDI) and revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions provider that delivers Provider Engagement Solutions to enhance physician reimbursement and compliance while improving clinical quality measures. The company is changing the way the industry thinks about CDI and RCM by placing the provider at the center of its solutions. From the AI that powers Reventics’ products to its physician-led delivery approach, Reventics drives an unrelenting focus on clinicians, to improve their operational and financial outcomes. Reventics’ approach is based on using its C-A-T model (Clinically focused, Analytics led and Technology driven) to deliver solutions.

Talking about the acquisitions, Anurag Mehta, CEO, Omega Healthcare said, “Bringing together Omega Healthcare, ApexonHealth, Vasta Global, Reventics, and himagine Solutions will help us not only increase our footprints and service offerings globally but will also unlock significant values for our existing clients. Joining hands with these organizations also equips us with a bigger talent pool and builds stronger relationships with our client base. These partnerships are key steps towards making Omega Healthcare an all-compassing, digital-led, healthcare service provider.”