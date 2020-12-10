India to be ready for complete 5G usage in 2-3 years: Mittal

Read Article

Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal on Tuesday said that India will be ready to reap complete benefits of 5G technology in the next two to three years.

Speaking at inaugural session of the India Mobile Congress (IMC), he said that over the period 5G will become a norm for telecom connectivity across the country.

“I think in two or three years India will be ready to receive the benefit of all the investments that the globe would have made on to the 5G standard and the 5G ecosystem,” he said.

He noted that in the next few years, prices of the equipment will come down and the devices also would be readily available.

“We may not have been able to achieve many of the things that we are seeing today for several more years but the force multiplier effect of the pandemic has been in some sense a boon for the digitalization of our country,” the Bharti Enterprises Chairman said.

Speaking on Bharti Airtel’s foray into several new spheres including enterprises and broadband, Mittal said that the company is looking forward to be a part of the BharatNet project.

–IANS

