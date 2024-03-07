Indian Enterprises Need Holistic Security Solutions: Kaspersky

Global cybersecurity company Kaspersky recently zeroed in on the latest threat landscape involving businesses and organisations in India, highlighting the need for holistic enterprise security and threat management solutions and services.

The recently held Kaspersky Enterprise Connect in Delhi brought together technology specialists and threat experts to discuss the latest cyberattacks and threat actors looming over various industries and government agencies in India and globally.

During the industry event attended by over 30 organisations from banking and finance, IT, oil and gas, and manufacturing services, the company addressed the cybersecurity challenges and introduced solutions and tools to help navigate the constantly evolving digital landscape.

Experts from the Kaspersky Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT) presented the data on the 2024 Threat Landscape in India and globally. According to Vitaly Kamluk, Director of the GReAT for Asia Pacific (APAC) at Kaspersky, Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) groups will continue to target nuclear engineers and the defense sector globally. In India, the manufacturing industry was seen to be one of the most vulnerable to such attacks.

He also cited a resurgence of cyber mercenaries and hackers-for-hire groups like DeathStalker (earlier known as Deceptikons) who mainly targeted wealth management, fintech, and travel industries within the country.

Lastly, he noted that experts from Kaspersky observed ransomware attacks on large enterprises continue to make waves through India and the South Asia region. This year Ransomware-as-a-Service or RaaS is predicted to be a prevalent method of operation for major ransomware groups like LockBit and Fonix.

Jaydeep Singh, General Manager for South Asia at Kaspersky said, “Our experts at Kaspersky continuously observe that threat methods are constantly changing, and the severity of the attacks remain on the rise globally including India. We organised the Kaspersky Enterprise Connect to engage the local enterprise decision-makers in insightful discussions so they can know the threats coming their way and also discover the latest advancements in cybersecurity and find the solutions that can effectively defend their assets and reputation against these damaging cyberattacks.”

As the threat landscape continues to evolve in India, the enterprise segment and large organisations need to be ready with the right solutions, approach, and strategy for cybersecurity.

For India’s manufacturing sector, Kaspersky recommends: