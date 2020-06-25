Indian Ports Held up Apple, Other US Goods

Though no government notice has been issued, customs officers at major Indian port have held back containers coming from China, seeking additional clearances, government and industry sources have said.

The move comes amid heightened tensions between India and China after border clashes last week that saw at least 20 Indian soldiers killed.

The U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), a lobby group representing U.S. firms, told India’s commerce ministry in a letter dated June 23 that lack of clarity and delays could disrupt business and manufacturing operations.

“Authorities have abruptly halted the clearance of industry consignments coming in from China (and perhaps other destinations) at most major ports and airports,” USISPF said in the letter, seen by Reuters.

“This will send a chilling signal to foreign investors who look for predictability and transparency,” it said.