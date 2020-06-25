Express Computer


Apple acquires Mobile Device Management startup Fleetsmith

By IANS
Apple has acquired Mobile Device Management startup Fleetsmith for an undisclosed sum, a move that would enhance iPhone, iPad, and Mac enterprise features.

Fleetsmith said in a statement that they are thrilled to join Apple.

“We started Fleetsmith to balance the management and security needs of IT with the experience users love about Mac, iPad, and iPhone,” said Zack Blum, CEO and Co-Founder, Fleetsmith.

“Our shared values of putting the customer at the center of everything we do without sacrificing privacy and security, means we can truly meet our mission, delivering Fleetsmith to businesses and institutions of all sizes, around the world,” he added.

The news comes as Apple holds WWDC 2020 developer conference this month.


