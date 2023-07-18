Express Computer

Indian premium beer firm, Bira 91 Collaborates with Accenture to Accelerate Enterprise Reinvention Journey

Indian premium beer company, Bira 91, which spans 24 countries, is collaborating with Accenture (NYSE: ACN) to drive growth, increase business agility, and accelerate innovation through an enterprise reinvention program.

As part of its transformation strategy, Accenture will help Bira 91 design and deploy a digital core – which includes data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning – using SAP S/4HANA® to enable a total reinvention of its enterprise through the integration of disparate technology platforms. Powered by cloud, the scalable technology platform will increase visibility and accessibility of data across the organization, helping to inform decision-making and raise productivity.

Accenture will help redesign the master data management (MDM) system to provide a single, integrated data model – across business processes and applications – and establish one trusted version of the truth. By integrating Bira 91’s data lake with SAP S/4HANA, the beer company will have access to intelligent search and analytics to unlock the full value of its enterprise data. Furthermore, the new platform will redefine business processes by streamlining operations, enhancing automation, and improving asset utilization and cash flows.

Ankur Jain, CEO and Founder of Bira 91 said, “The collaboration with Accenture is yet another step towards catalyzing Bira 91’s digital transformation journey. We believe that going digital will play a critical role in driving efficiency, achieving business growth and fulfilling our mission to bring flavorful beers to consumers worldwide at speed and scale.”

Manish Gupta, managing director and lead for Accenture’s Products group in India, said, “In the current environment of market volatility and supply chain disruptions, responding to ever-changing consumer needs fast is critical to business resilience. By using a robust data-driven technology platform, Bira 91 will have the insights needed to inform core business decision-making and be better positioned to achieve its ambitious expansion targets.”

