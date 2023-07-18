The power of digital technologies in driving healthcare innovation

By Prashant Kashyap, Co-Founder and COO, Connect and Heal

The healthcare industry is facing numerous challenges, including increasing numbers of patients seeking care, uneven access to quality care, and the need for comprehensive disease management solutions. To address these challenges and maximise the impact of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare, a fundamental shift in innovation is required.

Instead of relying on traditional pipeline models, a platform approach that fosters ongoing

collaboration and co-creation through digital platforms is essential. It is essential to build an ecosystem where medical professionals, healthcare startups, patients, payers, and medical device companies come together to create integrated solutions. These solutions leverage longitudinal patient data and algorithms that continuously learn over time, enabling a more holistic and personalised approach to healthcare.

Unlocking better patient outcomes with digital technologies

One significant problem in healthcare is the limited ability of physicians and providers to monitor patient adherence to treatment regimens. This lack of monitoring leads to higher disease burdens at the population level. By leveraging digital tools, healthcare providers can better monitor patient compliance, provide real-time feedback, and intervene when necessary, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

From crisis to hope: How digital technologies are reshaping mental health care

Mental health is another area where digitally enabled solutions can have a profound impact. Studies indicate that more than half of the population in middle- and high-income countries may experience a mental condition in their lifetime. The COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated mental health issues, with a significant decline in global mental well-being. The economic toll of depression, anxiety disorders, and related conditions is estimated to be around $1 trillion per year in lost productivity.

Fortunately, digital solutions offer a promising avenue for addressing mental health challenges. Wellness programs delivered through personal digital devices, such as smartphones and fitness trackers, have shown positive results in improving employee performance, mental health, and overall well-being.

As a result, organisations are increasingly investing in digital solutions to support their workforce. These solutions provide therapeutic approaches, support behavioral change, and offer on-demand access to mental health resources, reducing the barriers associated with seeking help. Digital tools are convenient, easy to use, and accessible from anywhere, providing individuals with greater control over their mental health journey.

Paving the way for early intervention

One of the key advantages of digital solutions in mental health is their ability to engage individuals early on and empower them to take charge of their well-being. Patients often hesitate to seek help, attempting to solve their problems independently.

Digital solutions remove the stigma associated with seeking assistance, allowing individuals to engage with therapeutic approaches at their own pace. The accessibility and low threshold of digital tools significantly improve the chances of effectively dealing with mental health challenges.

Empowering Patients, Ensuring Continuity: Digital technologies enhance in-person follow-ups

In addition to mental health, digital technologies are transforming other aspects of healthcare. In Asia, telemedicine and e-pharmacy services have successfully combined to address the needs of underserved populations. Various platforms allow users to consult with doctors online, reducing wait times and improving access to primary care. These platforms also facilitate in-person follow-ups, ensuring continuity of care.

Digital technologies are also improving health and wellness by encouraging individuals to monitor their health proactively. Programs like Singapore’s Healthy 365 use gamification to incentivize healthy behaviors, such as tracking steps, making healthy food choices, and participating in health screenings. By leveraging digital tools, public and private payers can nudge consumers towards healthier lifestyles, leading to long-term cost savings.

How Digital & Front Doors transform healthcare

Furthermore, digital front doors are being established by hospitals to engage patients before and after their visits. Singapore’s HealthHub application serves as a comprehensive digital entry point for citizens, allowing them to book appointments, order medications, access vaccination records, and obtain disease risk assessments. This seamless digital experience enhances patient engagement and streamlines healthcare delivery.

Asia, with its shifting demographics, rising consumer expectations, technological innovations, and limited legacy health infrastructure is experiencing rapid healthcare change. The collective impact of these factors has paved the way for the formation of consumer-centric digital health ecosystems across the region. Currently, digital health impacts over a billion lives, and it is estimated that by 2025, digital health in Asia could create up to $100 billion in value, a significant increase from $37 billion in 2020.

The role and impact of Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission on healthcare

The government, through its revolutionary Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission, has started creating a positive impact on the overall healthcare ecosystem. As of June 30, 2023, over 178.87 crore footfalls were recorded at AB-HWCs, conducting 122.02 crore screenings for diseases like hypertension, diabetes, oral cancer, breast cancer, and cervical cancer.

Teleconsultation services through e-Sanjeevani have provided over 12.21 crores of consultations, ensuring uninterrupted specialist care in remote areas. India’s digital health market is projected to reach INR 2,528.69 Bn by 2027, driven by 2000+ startups and advancements in AI and digital therapeutics. Ayushman Bharat has reshaped healthcare, improving access and quality for millions.

Wrapping up

India’s healthcare system is set to experience a surge in digital healthcare services, leveraging AI, robotics, telemedicine, and more. This advancement will overcome challenges in patient monitoring, accessibility, affordability, and quality of care, propelling India as a leading innovator in the field. The future of India’s digital healthcare holds great promise and potential.