UST Building Momentum in the Dynamic Digital Business Transformation Sector

UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has announced that it is well positioned for continued growth and success in the $2.4 trillion USD digital business transformation market. Blending strategy, technology, and design, UST’s digital business transformation team has earned a reputation for excellence in leading and delivering effective transformations across a wide range of industries.

Key to the success of UST’s transformation efforts is UST Evolve, a global digital business transformation group of strategists, designers, technologists, and domain experts dedicated to solving complex challenges through pragmatic approaches that deliver bold outcomes. UST Evolve harnesses the collective power of UST to build and deliver future-fit solutions and enable digital business transformation for leading enterprises worldwide.

Christopher Loughlin, Global Head of Digital Transformation, and UST Evolve, leads transformation for UST and the UST Evolve group. As a member of the leadership team, Loughlin is responsible for building UST’s transformation capabilities, creating value, and expanding business growth for our clients.

“UST Evolve designs and delivers across the entire product life cycle. We consider business strategy, organizational change management, digital transformation, new product or service design, and business model innovation simultaneously. We bring together the might of UST for our clients — a cross-pollinated group of specialists that includes design thinkers, data and AI specialists, cloud technologists, supply chain experts, and innovators who are thinking through the future applications of emerging technology platforms. We love doing the hard work to solve our clients’ thorniest business problems with simple solutions,” said Christopher Loughlin, Global Head of Digital Transformation, UST Evolve.

David Thorpe is UST’s Head of Design, spearheading user-focused transformation journeys for UST Evolve and helping clients efficiently solve the ever-evolving needs of their customers. With decades of experience at the forefront of design innovation, Thorpe brings a wealth of experience in designing and guiding successful digital transformation projects.

“Digital transformation is the process of helping organizations create new – or modify their existing – experiences, processes, and tooling, to meet the changing needs of people: customers, business, and market. The tools of the designer have proven invaluable to transformation initiatives large and small, making things better and removing risk,” said David Thorpe, Head of Design, UST.

Rick Clark is the Head of Cloud Advisory at UST and a key member of UST Evolve. A world-renowned technologist and strategist with more than 20 years of leadership experience in Cloud, Open Source, Linux, and security.

“UST excels in operationalizing and automating transformation initiatives. We understand our customers’ businesses as well as their technology stack, and we develop bespoke solutions that accelerate innovation while maintaining governance and standardization across an enterprise’s cloud ecosystem. Most importantly, we bring the business into the process, ensuring technology delivers real business value. When everyone understands the impact of cloud decisions and how they connect to business outcomes, we are able to build a foundation for long-term success,” said Rick Clark, Global Head of Cloud Advisory, UST.

UST Evolve supports UST’s overall commitment to empowering clients by making technology more useful for humanity and valuable for their customers. Over the past two decades UST has established itself as a critical business transformation partner for clients. With this team, UST is expanding its expertise and focus even further in this exponentially growing market by hiring key industry leaders in strategic business consulting, human-centered design, and transformational technology solutions.

