Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Infoblox Leads the Industry to Unite Networking and Security Teams to Better Protect Against Cyber Attacks

Infoblox Leads the Industry to Unite Networking and Security Teams to Better Protect Against Cyber Attacks

NewsSecurity
By Express Computer
0 22

Infoblox Inc., the company that delivers a simplified, cloud- enabled networking and security platform for improved performance and protection, makes several announcements today, as the company takes a strong position on why networking and security teams must join forces in the fight against cybercrime. New critical security features and a refreshed brand identity reflect the company’s strategy, confidence and business focus, empowering customers to detect and respond to critical threats to help their businesses thrive.

“Infoblox is the only company that can provide real-time visibility and control over who and what connects across networks and multi-cloud environments to help customers build safer, more resilient environments,” said Scott Harrell, CEO and President, Infoblox. “By bringing NetOps and SecOps teams together with shared visibility, data context, automation and control, they can prevent malware communications and pinpoint the source of threats, taking the performance and protection to new heights,” he added.

Businesses today are increasingly adopting hybrid and multi-cloud environments to stay competitive, creating additional complexity and expanding attack surfaces. Not surprising, 60% of organizations have suffered at least one data breach in the last 12 months with an average $2M loss per event due to these breaches, according to Infoblox’s 2023 Global State of Cybersecurity report. In addition, 81% of respondents identified email/phishing as a top attack vector according to Infoblox’s findings.

Infoblox’s new Lookalike Domain Monitoring capability identifies sites attempting to impersonate company brands that are increasingly used to deceive partners and customers with phishing, malvertising and similar attacks. This comes just after introducing Infoblox’s new emerging threat intelligence feeds that provide indicators of malicious intent to stop attacks before they happen. With these enhancements, Infoblox delivers a better and safer customer experience.

Infoblox analyzes over 70 billion DNS queries a day. In a new lookalike domain report, to be released at RSAC 2023, Infoblox demonstrates that while the use of lookalike domains by malicious actors continues to persist, the techniques have substantially advanced in 2022, targeting every sector, playing a key role in complex cyberattacks such as those used to bypass multi-factor authentication (MFA) measures.

“As a best-of-breed DNS layer security solution provider, Infoblox continues to pioneer advancements in the use of DNS as a source of unique threat intelligence and as a powerful enforcement point,” said Harrell. “We are the first and only DNS Security vendor to protect against the use of lookalike domains by attackers. These attacks are increasing in sophistication and prevalence, making specialized solutions not just nice to have, but necessary to secure enterprises and their users,” he added.

In a world that never stops, Infoblox is focused on helping customers build more responsive networks to keep up with the pace of digital transformation, detect hidden threats and stop attacks earlier, powering security services with context-rich network intelligence.

“We are seeing this industry revolution of uniting networking and security teams take shape with some of our Fortune 100 customers across automotive, consulting, finance, IT and telecommunications industries,” said Brad Rinklin, Chief Marketing Officer, Infoblox. “Now is the time for organizations to invest in a trusted security partner to help create visibility within their network to better mitigate and detect threats earlier in the threat lifecycle. Our customers are quickly learning that real-time threat protection and improved network performance can only happen when networking and security unite,” he added.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image