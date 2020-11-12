Integrated police operations centre launched in Cyberabad

Read Article

The Telangana State Police Public Safety Integrated Operations Centre, claimed to be India’s first and most integrated police operations centre with where 15,000 CCTVs being monitored simultaneously, was inaugurated on Wednesday at the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate here.

Inaugurated by state Industry and Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao, the centre is located on two floors. The ground floor has operations with video walls for real time monitoring, emergency response systems for dial 100 and Hawk Eye App and the first floor has thee war room and the data centre.

The new facility has been developed using distributive technologies such as scalable video platform, big-data driven insights & scalable data lake, computer vision & facial recognition, IoT integration & data correlation, machine learning-recommendation engine, geo-spatial analytics and cyber security.

According to J.V.S. Ramakrishna, Head of the Strategy and Solutions at L&T Smart World, which is behind this project, integrated operations are enabled through a unified view of incident and emergency management, law & order and traffic management functions. This helps police in preventive policing, patrolling based on historical crime trends, unified incident response through correlation of CCTV crime, dial 100, traffic data, quick investigation through AI-based video analysis, facial recognition, video search, locational intelligence and junction engineering.

In his address on the occasion, Rama Rao said Hyderabad’s twin towers housing police Command Control Centre, will be ready in two months. He said this will be the most iconic building for police anywhere in the world.

The structure coming up at an investment of Rs 600 crore is the brain child of the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. According to Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy, the facility will have a gallery for general public to visit and know police and their operations.

The minister said a survey revealed that Hyderabad has 65 per cent of total CCTVs set up in the country. “The city has 5 lakh CCTVs, which serve as deterrent for offenders. In fact, the Chief Minister has mandated 10 lakh CCTVs.”

KTR, as the minister is popularly known, suggested to DGP to explore using drones in policing.

“It is good to note that the crime rate is coming down. But cybercrimes are on the rise. Offenders are choosing internet calling to avoid getting caught,” he said and asked the DGP to train police as cyber warriors.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali said that Telangana Police is number one in the country and a role model for all.

Mahender Reddy said the Hyderabad Safe and Smart City Project is conceived with an objective for citizen friendly, holistic, integrated and responsive CCTV based surveillance system for the cities of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda and to transform the traffic system from today’s technology into a safer, more efficient and demonstrable for the future.

–IANS

