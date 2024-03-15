Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Intel Core 14th Gen i9-14900KS Powers Desktop PCs to Record-Breaking Speeds

Intel Core 14th Gen i9-14900KS Powers Desktop PCs to Record-Breaking Speeds

News
By Express Computer
0 3

Intel today announced full specifications and availability of Intel® Core™ 14th Gen i9-14900KS processors, again reaching the cutting edge of CPU frequency to retain the title as the world’s fastest desktop processor. The processors deliver up to 6.2 gigahertz (GHz) max turbo frequency out of the box, ensuring a world-class gaming and creating experience for desktop enthusiasts who want the most power possible.

“The Intel Core i9-14900KS showcases the full power and performance potential of the Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processor family and its performance hybrid architecture. Extreme PC enthusiasts – especially gamers and creators – can now enjoy the i9-14900KS’ record-breaking 6.2 GHz frequency while taking their desktop experience to higher levels of performance than ever before,” says Roger Chandler, Intel Vice President and General Manager, Enthusiast PC and Workstation Segment, Intel Client Computing Group.

The unlocked i9-14900KS processor pushes the Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processor family to its fastest speeds yet – building on last year’s industry-first 6.0 GHz Core i9-13900KS. In addition to record-breaking frequencies, the i9-14900KS boasts 24 cores/32 threads and 36 megabytes (MB) of Intel® Smart Cache for powerful performance in gaming and content creation workloads that desktop enthusiasts expect from Intel’s latest-gen desktop processors.
With the Intel Core 14th Gen 14900KS, gamers can experience up to 15% better performance gen-over-gen thanks to its blazing speeds and Intel’s Application Performance Optimization (APO) feature. And content creators will benefit from the 14900KS’ performance, which can provide up to 73% performance improvement in compute-intensive workflows, such as 3D production multitasking versus competition.

Key features and capabilities of the i9-14900KS include:

  • Up to 6.2 GHz max turbo frequency with Intel® Thermal Velocity Boost – the fastest desktop processor speeds available on the market.
  • Twenty-four cores (eight Performance-cores and 16 Efficient-cores), 32 threads, 150 watt processor base power, 36MB Intel Smart Cache and 20 PCIe lanes (16 PCIe 5.0 and four PCIe 4.0 lanes).
  • Expanded Intel® APO support for the i9-14900KS – providing up to 11% performance uplift in supported titles.4 Intel continues to expand support for APO, which now includes 14 gaming titles.
  • Support for up to 192GB of DDR5 5600 megatransfers per second (MT/s) or DDR4 3200 MT/s memory.
  • Compatibility with Z790 and Z690 motherboards, with the latest BIOS recommended for the best gaming and content creation experience.

This special edition processor will be available beginning March 14, 2024, with a recommended customer price (RCP) starting at $699. It can be found at retailers worldwide as a boxed processor and integrated into systems from Intel’s channel and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image