eSevak: CoRover-powered AI chatbot launched in Jammu by samba deputy commissioner Abhishek Sharma

In a groundbreaking move towards efficient governance, Samba Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma launched eSevak, an AI-based WhatsApp chatbot developed in collaboration with CoRover.ai, India’s leading AI startup at the inauguration of a host of digital services as a part of e-governance. eSevak enables citizens to directly communicate their grievances to department heads, facilitating prompt redressal and ensuring the quality disposal of public issues. This innovative solution promises to revolutionise citizen-government interactions by providing a seamless and accessible platform for grievance redressal.

The solution is one of the key highlights among many initiatives introduced in the suite of digital services aimed at enhancing public convenience and modernising administrative processes. The inauguration ceremony witnessed the unveiling of several key digital interventions aimed at improving service delivery and administrative efficiency.

These include the installation of CCTV cameras across all tehsil offices, the implementation of e-office systems up to the naib tehsildar level, and the digitisation of revenue records. Additionally, a state-of-the-art digital record room equipped with advanced scanning and printing facilities was unveiled, further streamlining administrative processes.

Expressing gratitude to all stakeholders involved in making this initiative a reality, Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma commended the collaborative efforts of the DIO NIC and the eSevak team at CoRover.ai. He emphasized the transformative potential of digital solutions in empowering citizens and driving inclusive development.

The launch of eSevak and the broader digital initiatives underscore the administration’s unwavering commitment to embracing technology for the betterment of society. It represents a significant step towards building a digitally empowered Samba, where citizens have easy access to essential services and their voices are heard and acted upon promptly.

The initiative marks a significant stride towards leveraging technology for citizen welfare and transparent governance.