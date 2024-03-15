Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  eSevak: CoRover-powered AI chatbot launched in Jammu by samba deputy commissioner Abhishek Sharma

eSevak: CoRover-powered AI chatbot launched in Jammu by samba deputy commissioner Abhishek Sharma

News
By Express Computer
0 14

In a groundbreaking move towards efficient governance, Samba Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma launched eSevak, an AI-based WhatsApp chatbot developed in collaboration with CoRover.ai, India’s leading AI startup at the inauguration of a host of digital services as a part of e-governance. eSevak enables citizens to directly communicate their grievances to department heads, facilitating prompt redressal and ensuring the quality disposal of public issues. This innovative solution promises to revolutionise citizen-government interactions by providing a seamless and accessible platform for grievance redressal.

The solution is one of the key highlights among many initiatives introduced in the suite of digital services aimed at enhancing public convenience and modernising administrative processes. The inauguration ceremony witnessed the unveiling of several key digital interventions aimed at improving service delivery and administrative efficiency.

These include the installation of CCTV cameras across all tehsil offices, the implementation of e-office systems up to the naib tehsildar level, and the digitisation of revenue records. Additionally, a state-of-the-art digital record room equipped with advanced scanning and printing facilities was unveiled, further streamlining administrative processes.

Expressing gratitude to all stakeholders involved in making this initiative a reality, Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma commended the collaborative efforts of the DIO NIC and the eSevak team at CoRover.ai. He emphasized the transformative potential of digital solutions in empowering citizens and driving inclusive development.

The launch of eSevak and the broader digital initiatives underscore the administration’s unwavering commitment to embracing technology for the betterment of society. It represents a significant step towards building a digitally empowered Samba, where citizens have easy access to essential services and their voices are heard and acted upon promptly.

The initiative marks a significant stride towards leveraging technology for citizen welfare and transparent governance.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image