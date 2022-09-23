Introducing Findability.Accelerate: Expediting the journey from Data Silos to AI-Readiness

Express Computer

Findability Sciences, a global provider of enterprise AI solutions and an Inc. 5000 company, today announced the introduction of Findability.Accelerate, is a solution that provides the necessary tools and framework to equip enterprises to become ‘AI-ready’ and expedite their AI journey. Findability.Accelerate brings information architecture to enterprises powered by solutions built on partner products and tech talent to get optimal business outcomes and return on investment. This three-pronged approach works towards expedient and efficient enterprise AI implementation.

Organizations require cleaned, analyzed, and organized data, but too often, enterprises are struggling with data overload and crippling silos that can hinder digital transformation. Findability. Accelerate mitigates this risk by providing an information architecture (data) powered by products and solutions built on all major data platforms to ease migration. In addition, the platform also offers a customized, comprehensive report to unify data for AI and provides plugins for data migration and machine learning.

“The upshot, there is no AI without IA,” says Anand Mahurkar, an Inc. 5000 entrepreneur and CEO of Findability Sciences“The promise of artificial intelligence transforming businesses is appreciated by leadership across industries. However, the way AI is looked at, thought about, adopted, and used, can only succeed with the right framework in hand.”

“With the skills, processes, and technology that Findability. Accelerate offers, an organization that can successfully optimize data and succeeds in its AI journey,” continues Mahurkar.

The Straumann Group, a global leader in dental implantology, was one such company that wanted to effectively harness its data for AI and achieve its goal of bringing millions of new smiles to the world. Like many companies in the dental industry, the Straumann Group was struggling with data overload, looking for ways to digitize its assets and implementing Findability. Accelerate framework helped them to optimize their data.

We had several goals in mind when we approached Findability Sciences,” said Sridhar Iyengar, Director, Data & Tech – North America, Straumann Group. “We wanted to build an information infrastructure that is easy to consume and draw insights, augmented by AI to drive operational decisions that will take us closer to our customer-centricity goals. We embarked on a use case-based approach to build this data architecture leveraging the Accelerate framework in our pursuit to harness the volumes of data that we have gathered over years of serving the oral health business.

We started with the logistics and customer service processes as the preliminary use cases to transform the data aggregated from our systems of engagement and our systems of record to measure our performance through KPIs such as fill rate, engagement quality, and Net promoter score (NPS). We are confident that these foundational building blocks of AI will help us accelerate our business goals to expand the implant market leadership and build a direct-to-consumer presence, to become the most innovative customer-centric oral care business.”

