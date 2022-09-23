Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  PNB Housing Finance accelerates its digital journey with Ace 2.5

PNB Housing Finance accelerates its digital journey with Ace 2.5

News
By Shibul Pavithran
0 8

As more people across India seek to buy their dream homes, digital technology is facilitating faster loan disbursals through seamless verification processes. PNB Housing Finance’s unique digital platform Ace 2.5 – an upgrade of its existing platform Ace 2.0 – offers an entirely automated, end-to-end home loan on-boarding process. This includes data collection, verification and lead generation via various digital channels. Customers can upload their documents online with backward integration of the verification processes such as PAN, Aadhaar, digital signature and video-based KYC, including geo-tagging. These are integrated into the company’s underwriting platform for digital transmission of the application, validation, verification of property and loan details leading to final sanction and loan disbursal in the shortest time possible.

Ace 2.5 has expedited PNB Housing Finance’s digital journey, vastly improving customer engagement and experience. Available in web and mobile versions, the API interface allows customers (D2C), sales teams, partners, agents and others to use this platform and complete the loan process within minutes.

PNB Housing Finance has built a customised solution using .NET core as the framework, enabled for mobile formats, including iOS and Android. The framework facilitates superfast on-boarding, automated back-office processes, digital identity verification, quick account opening, DIY journey for new customers, smart workflows, status management, rule-based routing, backend core system integration, SMS, audit trail, reporting, analytical views and more.

Elaborating on Ace 2.5, Mr Hardayal Prasad, MD & CEO, PNB Housing Finance, said, “At PNB Housing Finance, we believe in staying close to our customers. Since the Company’s inception, we have helped millions realise their dream of owning a home. As we embark on the journey of becoming future-ready in terms of technology, features and functionalities, our digital on-boarding platform Ace 2.5 assists customers in fulfilling their dream with ease, speed, personalisation and transparency. Technology will continue to be a front-runner in PNB Housing’s business and digital transformation journey. From ensuring frictionless operations to providing a digital thrust for business acceleration, the Company is leveraging several new-age digital tools, platforms and fintech integrations to augment our digital and mobile-first strategy for customers.”

Spread across 64 cities and towns, PNB Housing Finance has formed strategic alliances with multiple affordable and prime housing developers for timely loan disbursals. Ace 2.5 is now poised to boost the company’s loan disbursal process.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Shibul Pavithran
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Know how to improve the response time to make zero day a normal day
Register Now
close-image