JARVIS Invest rises 730x in two years to INR 100 crore

JARVIS Invest, an Indian Artificial Intelligence (AI) based investment advisory startup, has crossed an important milestone in April 2022. Founded in December 2016, JARVIS Invest has since grown to onboard 75000+ clients across 800 partners as of April 2022. The registered client base has grown multifold from about 500 in 2020 to over 75000+ now. The assets under advisory (AUA) has crossed INR 100 crore as of April 2022 from INR 13.7 lakh in 2019-20, a rise of 730x in two years.

JARVIS partners have grown multifold to 800 partners and its services now extend across Zerodha, HDFC securities, Mastertrust, Kotak Securities, Upstox, IIFL securities among others. JARVIS has seen great investor interest and has already raised Pre-Series funding of US US$ onemillion by BNP Investments.

Sumit Chanda, Founder and CEO, JARVIS Invest said, “We founded JARVIS Invest with an aim to addresses limitations in the traditional equity investment model. The four key issues we wanted to tackle were the lack of access to personalized advisory, influence of human emotions and biases, absence of risk management system, and a one size fits all (model portfolio) approach. With our minimum investment size at INR 30,000, our aim is to democratize portfolio management for the retail and HNI investor at an affordable cost.

We believe that today’s highly uncertain and dynamic macro environment calls for a superior investing experience and the answer lies in AI. AI could be a potential disruptor in the wealth management industry in the coming years and it will help investors achieve wealth creation goals smartly.”