Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Tech Mahindra partners with Pegasystems to provide innovative solutions to customers

Tech Mahindra partners with Pegasystems to provide innovative solutions to customers

News
By Express Computer
0 46

 Tech Mahindra, a provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions, announced that it has expanded its collaboration with long-standing partner Pegasystems to create an expanded ecosystem over the next five years. This partnership will drive innovative industry solutions that will help accelerate digital transformation of our customers.

Over the past two decades, Tech Mahindra’s award-winning Pega Practice has driven hundreds of successful business transformation stories across industries worldwide, such as warranty claims modernization for leading automotive players; digitizing clinical operations for life sciences; and digital banking process automation through Pega Centres of Excellence. Through recent synergistic acquisitions and investments, including MadPow, EventUs, Tenzing, and DigitalOnUS, Tech Mahindra’s Pega Practice has capitalised on its innovative business solutions to address evolving customer requirements. It provides cutting-edge offerings such as intelligent automation to customers and helps drive digital transformation.

Lakshmanan Chidambaram, President – Americas, Tech Mahindra said, “There has been an accelerated demand for digital technology solutions across sectors, as enterprises are aiming to become digitally mature to be resilient and agile. As we expand our long-standing collaboration with Pegasystems, we will continue to leverage cutting-edge technology to provide innovative solutions for our customers. These solutions would help create business differentiation, enhance human centric experiences, and offer revenue growth opportunities. Our strategic collaboration with Pegasystems is in line with Tech Mahindra’s NXT.NOW strategy to disrupt old ideas, blaze new trails, and create connected experiences.”

As a part of the partnership, Tech Mahindra and Pega will launch a series of initiatives that will help penetrate niche markets through industry solutions such as the AftEAZE solution for Aftermarket, our Digital Customer Service accelerator (DCSA) for contact centre transformations, and several others in the pipeline benefitting Pega customers across the identified geographies and verticals.

Carola Cazenave, Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Pegasystems said, “Our business environment is rapidly changing, and we are evolving to not only adapt but also to stay ahead of the curve through partner-centric initiatives. As our relationship with Tech Mahindra has grown, there’s been an increased effort to create an ecosystem that delivers differentiated digital experiences for our joint customers. We have identified joint initiatives that we will drive together and look forward to expanding the scope of our relationship.”

Advertisement

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image