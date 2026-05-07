HubSpot to close AI context gap for Indian businesses with the launch of new tools to bridge data and integration challenges

HubSpot, the agentic customer platform for scaling businesses, has announced a series of new and updated products at its Spring Spotlight 2026 aimed at helping go-to-market teams build awareness, grow revenue, and scale support. All are built on the same principle: AI works better when it knows your business. This is the context advantage.

The updates come as new HubSpot research with 1,000 Indian business leaders reveals that while AI adoption is surging, with 79% of businesses now applying AI consistently across their workflows, foundational gaps are limiting deeper use. Data quality and legacy systems are limiting deeper use of AI. Data quality and integration challenges (44%) ranked among the top barriers to greater adoption, following trust and reliability (50%) as well as legacy systems limitations (49%).

This suggests that scaling AI is not just about adopting the right tools, but about whether businesses have the connected data and integrated systems that give AI the context it needs to act reliably. Recognising this, HubSpot is building an agentic customer platform (ACP) designed to unify customer data and business knowledge in one place, making these insights available to both teams and AI agents so they can work together to market, sell, and service customers.

“Indian businesses have moved past the question of whether to use AI. The next challenge is whether their AI has the context it needs to deliver reliable outcomes at scale. Our research shows that trust, legacy systems, and data quality gaps are the biggest barriers holding Indian organisations back from turning early AI wins into sustained growth. The businesses that will pull ahead are those that power AI with deep customer knowledge, connected systems, and a clear understanding of how their teams operate. This creates a context advantage that transforms AI from a productivity tool into a reliable teammate for every part of the business,” said Adarsh Noronha, Country Director, India & SAARC, HubSpot.

Build awareness with Breeze Assistant and HubSpot AEO

Getting discovered requires campaigns aligned with brand positioning and customer preferences, as well as presence on the channels where customers are actually searching.

Trained on Loop Marketing, HubSpot’s playbook for how to market using AI, Breeze Assistant helps marketers build effective campaigns by defining ideal customer profiles (ICPs), building brand guides, and creating briefs. This guidance is grounded in their actual customer context based on brand settings, website analytics, campaign data, customer records, and HubSpot Academy content, equipping teams with tailored AI-backed insights that allow campaigns to be launched in a matter of days.

With traffic from LLMs converting at a higher rate than traditional channels, HubSpot AEO helps marketers understand, track, and optimise how their business appears in answer engines like ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity. For Marketing Hub Pro and Enterprise users, the tool goes further, using a customer’s own data to suggest prompts that real customers are likely to use in LLMs — an industry first, reducing risks of optimising for the wrong prompts. HubSpot AEO is also available as a standalone solution for teams who want to get started and understand how they fare in AI visibility.

This is particularly relevant for Indian businesses, where 84% of marketers report familiarity with AI-era marketing concepts such as AEO, yet more than half (52%) cite difficulty adapting to shifts in the market environment — including search disruption and changing buyer behaviour — as a key challenge limiting marketing effectiveness.

Grow revenue with HubSpot’s Prospecting Agent and Smart Deal Progression

Sales teams often lose deals because they’re buried in time and resource intensive admin tasks like researching accounts, chasing contacts, updating CRMs, or writing follow-ups. HubSpot’s Prospecting

Agent draws from CRM history and intent signals at each stage, helping teams prioritise prospects with the highest likelihood of success and reach out with personalised emails at scale. Results from early users show response rates hitting 2x the industry benchmark*.

Complementing the Prospecting Agent, Smart Deal Progression provides follow-up actions and suggested CRM updates after every interaction with a prospect. These recommendations take into consideration the full customer relationship, pipeline definitions, and team preferences based on CRM history, as well as nuances based on business context and team preferences.

With 57% of Indian business leaders identifying improved speed of delivery and time-to-market as the top expected outcome from AI agents over the next 12 months, these updates directly address the need for sales teams to move faster without sacrificing personalisation.

Scale support with Customer Agent

Hiring more support staff to handle growing ticket volume is expensive and slow. HubSpot’s Customer Agent works alongside human reps, handling routine questions around the clock so teams can focus on more complex issues requiring human intervention.

The latest updates provide teams more control over how the agent behaves, from tone and style, channel-specific settings, working hours, multi-brand support, and deploy-via-workflows for specific ticket types.

Customer Agent now works with a team’s highest traffic support channel: email. Teams using Customer Agent alongside Help Desk are seeing 50% more tickets resolved and 29% faster resolution rates.* And on average, Customer Agent resolves 70% of conversations, with top teams reaching 90%*, drawing on the full customer relationship, not just the ticket in front of it. The more it knows about your business, the better it gets.

These capabilities align with Indian organisations’ priorities, where 73% report working in hybrid human-AI team models and 52% are looking to AI agents to improve overall team capacity and output without increasing headcount.