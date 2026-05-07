How AI is redefining creditworthiness beyond traditional credit scores

By Mahesh Shukla, Founder and CEO of PayMe

Creditworthiness in India has long been defined by a single score shaped by past borrowing behaviour. Nevertheless, this narrow lens overlooks the financial realities of millions operating beyond formal credit systems. Individuals with steady incomes, consistent bill payments as well as prudent spending habits typically find themselves excluded from credit access due to the absence of a recorded history. This gap highlights the inadequacy of traditional scoring models in a rapidly transforming economy.

The emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping this landscape by integrating alternative data such as cash flows, digital transactions, and income stability—expanding rather than replacing conventional frameworks. As a result, lenders are starting to move beyond static metrics, adopting a more nuanced, behaviour-led approach to assessing risk and repayment capacity.

Augmenting Credit Scores with Behavioural Intelligence

Traditional credit scoring frameworks, based on bureau data such as repayment history and credit utilisation, continue to hold a significant role in lending decisions. Nonetheless, their reach is constrained when evaluating those without previous credit exposure. In India’s multifaceted economy, where gig work, self-employment, and informal earning patterns are common, a large number of financially responsible individuals continue to be underserved.

AI-driven credit assessment models address this gap by layering behavioural intelligence onto existing frameworks. By analysing cash-flow patterns, frequency of income, digital payment behaviour, and consistency in meeting recurring obligations such as rent and utilities, these models provide a more current and contextual view of financial discipline. This enables lenders to complement traditional scores with real-time insights, improving decision accuracy without discarding established risk benchmarks.

From Access to Enablement: Expanding the Credit Ecosystem

The integration of alternative data is propelling a more inclusive and well-rounded approach to credit evaluation. Indicators like bank transactions, salary inflows, GST data, and digital spending habits provide improved visibility into financial stability and repayment intent. Machine learning models use this data at scale, identifying patterns and estimating risk with greater precision than traditional scorecards.

Beyond assessment, AI is also enabling credit participation. Faster decisioning systems decrease approval timelines from days to minutes, enhancing access to formal lending channels. Simultaneously, emerging credit enablement tools are allowing borrowers to comprehend their financial standing, identify gaps plus take corrective actions to strengthen their profiles over time. This kind of dual approach, assessment combined with guidance, bridges the gap between exclusion and eligibility.

Balancing Innovation with Trust

With AI playing a growing role in credit decisioning, issues of transparency, data privacy, and bias are gaining greater attention. In India, regulatory frameworks are adapting to address these challenges, emphasising consent-based data practices, interpretable AI models, and human involvement in lending decisions. Such measures are vital to ensuring that innovation progresses alongside accountability and consumer confidence.

The future of credit scoring in India lies in hybrid models that combine bureau data with AI-driven insights. In this evolving framework, traditional scores remain relevant but are no longer the sole determinant of creditworthiness. Instead, they form part of a broader, dynamic system that reflects real-time financial behaviour.

As lending becomes more data-driven, creditworthiness is being redefined not by historical access to credit but by present financial conduct. This transition signals progress towards a more inclusive, responsive, and resilient credit ecosystem.