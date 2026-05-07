How DHL Express is powering digital-first logistics in India

In today’s hyperconnected global economy, logistics is no longer just about moving parcels—it’s about moving data with precision, speed, and intelligence. At the centre of this transformation is DHL Express, where technology has evolved from a backend enabler to a frontline differentiator.

In conversation with Express Computer, Prasad Dhumal, Vice President – IT at DHL Express India, shares insights into how digital innovation, AI, and cloud are reshaping the logistics landscape, while balancing global standardisation with local agility.

From coincidence to career: A tech journey rooted in logistics

Dhumal’s entry into logistics was, by his own admission, accidental. Joining DHL as a management trainee nearly three decades ago, he was initially unfamiliar with the sector. What intrigued him, however, was DHL’s early emphasis on technology.

“I had heard of IT companies leveraging technology, but here was a logistics company talking about using IT to ensure fast and secure deliveries. That curiosity drew me in,” he recalls.

Over the years, that curiosity translated into leadership, as he witnessed and contributed to the evolution of logistics into a technology-intensive industry.

Defining digital-first logistics

For DHL Express, digital-first logistics isn’t a recent pivot—it’s an ongoing evolution.

From pioneering handheld courier scanners to introducing automated customs clearance systems, DHL has consistently led with innovation. Today, digital-first means ensuring that every process and service is digitally enabled, allowing customers, partners, and suppliers to interact seamlessly.

“Before a shipment moves physically, its data moves digitally. That digital flow ensures speed, accuracy, and visibility across the lifecycle,” says Dhumal.

This shift has elevated IT from a support function to a strategic growth driver, enabling remote operations, real-time collaboration, and scalable service delivery.

Balancing global scale with local complexity

Operating in over 220 countries, DHL must maintain a consistent customer experience while adapting to local regulatory environments.

The company addresses this through a hybrid approach that blends global platforms for standardised processes like customer service and shipment tracking with local innovations tailored to country-specific requirements such as India’s GST and KYC norms.

“We combine global standardisation with local agility. Our India-specific solutions are built in collaboration with global teams but tailored for regulatory complexity,” he explains.

Delivering hyper-transparency across shipments

Customer expectations have shifted from basic tracking to real-time, proactive visibility. DHL addresses this through platforms like MyDHL+ and ProView, which offer end-to-end shipment insights.

Customers today can track shipments across dozens of lifecycle events, configure alerts through SMS or email, and generate customised reports and dashboards. They can also enable visibility for multiple stakeholders across the shipment journey.

“Customers don’t need to call us anymore. Everything is available through self-service tools, with proactive updates at every stage,” Dhumal notes.

Capabilities such as On-Demand Delivery further enhance flexibility, allowing recipients to reschedule deliveries based on their availability.

AI and personalisation: The next frontier

DHL is actively integrating AI across both customer-facing and internal processes. From conversational AI in customer service to intelligent automation in finance and sales, AI is driving efficiency at scale.

“AI is not just enhancing customer engagement—it’s improving productivity and decision-making across the organisation,” he says.

When it comes to personalisation, Dhumal highlights its critical role in SMEs and B2C segments, where tailored support and guidance can directly influence business growth and global expansion.

Cybersecurity at global scale

With a vast, interconnected ecosystem involving airlines, customs authorities, partners, and enterprise customers, cybersecurity remains a top priority.

DHL follows a layered and proactive approach, supported by dedicated global, regional, and country-level security teams. Its Cyber Data Centres operate around the clock to monitor systems, detect anomalies, and respond swiftly to potential threats. The organisation also conducts regular vulnerability assessments and penetration testing, while deploying advanced security technologies across its infrastructure.

“Security is not a part-time function, it’s embedded into everything we do,” Dhumal emphasises.

The company also collaborates closely with customers, particularly in highly regulated sectors, to meet stringent security requirements and ensure safe digital interactions.

Cloud strategy: Standardisation meets agility

DHL’s cloud strategy reflects its broader operational philosophy of balancing global consistency with local responsiveness.

Its global applications are hosted on centralised cloud infrastructure based out of Malaysia and Prague, enabling efficiency, scalability, and innovation across markets. At the same time, local applications are deployed on in-country cloud environments to meet regulatory requirements and support faster innovation cycles.

This dual approach allows DHL to maintain governance while delivering the flexibility needed in diverse markets like India.

AI to lead the next wave of transformation

Looking ahead, Dhumal sees AI as the most impactful technology shaping logistics over the next three to five years.

While technologies such as blockchain and IoT continue to play important roles, AI stands out for its ability to enhance efficiency across functions ranging from customer service to finance and sales.

“AI won’t disrupt logistics overnight, but it will significantly enhance efficiency, productivity, and cost optimisation,” he says.

Blockchain, in his view, will remain an important enabler, particularly in areas like fraud detection and data security, even if its disruptive impact is more gradual.

As logistics becomes increasingly digital, DHL’s approach reflects a larger industry shift. Logistics companies are steadily evolving into technology-driven organisations where data, platforms, and intelligence are as critical as physical delivery networks.

With sustained investments in AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and customer-centric platforms, DHL Express India is positioning itself at the forefront of this transformation, where every shipment is powered as much by data as it is by movement.