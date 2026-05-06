Iron Mountain taps CleanMax for hybrid renewable power in India

Iron Mountain has entered into a long-term partnership with Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Limited to supply solar and wind energy to its data centres in Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru, reinforcing its push towards a 24/7 carbon-free digital infrastructure model.

The initiative is built on a hybrid renewable energy architecture, developed under a group captive model, which will deliver approximately 32 million kWh of clean energy annually. The deployment is expected to increase the renewable energy share of Iron Mountain’s Indian data centre operations to nearly 75%, addressing the growing energy demands of AI and cloud computing infrastructure.

From a technology and infrastructure perspective, the partnership reflects a broader shift in the data centre industry towards energy-aware computing environments, where sustainability and compute scalability are increasingly interconnected. By integrating both wind and solar sources, the model aims to provide a more stable and balanced renewable power supply capable of supporting high-density IT workloads and AI-driven processing requirements.

A key aspect of the deployment is Iron Mountain’s Green Power Pass framework, which enables enterprise customers to directly attribute renewable energy usage to their hosted infrastructure. This creates a transparent and auditable energy traceability layer, helping organisations align their digital operations with ESG and decarbonisation targets.

As AI adoption accelerates globally, data centres are becoming one of the fastest-growing consumers of electricity. This has increased pressure on operators to move beyond conventional offset-based sustainability models towards real-time clean energy integration and carbon-aware infrastructure strategies.

According to Rajesh Tapadia, the partnership demonstrates that rapid digital infrastructure growth and sustainability goals can scale simultaneously when supported by intelligent energy sourcing strategies. Kuldeep Jain highlighted the increasing role of renewable-powered data centres in building a sustainable digital economy.

The collaboration also reflects the evolving convergence between AI infrastructure, cloud scalability, and renewable energy ecosystems, where energy resilience is becoming a critical layer of technology strategy.

Overall, the initiative underscores a broader transformation across the data centre industry—from energy-intensive infrastructure models to carbon-aware, AI-ready digital ecosystems powered by integrated renewable energy architectures.