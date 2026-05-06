How India is developing its identity ecosystem:

India’s digital public infrastructure has come to be seen as a benchmark globally, with identity becoming the key element behind financial transactions, governance, and the digital economy. While India has established a strong base from Aadhaar to digital wallets and other integrated systems, the next evolution is already taking place.



In an interaction with Express Computer, Lalit Agarwal, Founder & Director, Alankit Ltd., shares how identity in India is transitioning from a system of access to a platform for seamless, secure digital engagement.

From Aadhaar to a connected identity ecosystem

India’s identity journey began with Aadhaar, but it is no longer limited to a single programme. It is evolving into a broader, interconnected ecosystem. Today, identity is no longer just about verification, it is about enabling services across sectors.

“All this is converging into a whole digital identity platform, whether it is GST infrastructure, pension services, or other enterprise solutions,” says Agarwal, adding that the shift is also visible in everyday use cases. “Driver’s licences are now moving into a completely digital way where you can store your ID in a wallet and use it anywhere without carrying a physical card.” This convergence of services is shaping the next phase of identity in India, one that is deeply integrated into daily life.



Technology as the primary driver of scale

While policy frameworks have played an important role, the real acceleration comes from technology. “Policy is something the government is framing, but technology is playing a major role in developing all this,” Agarwal points out.

Digital processes that once required physical presence are now becoming seamless. “For instance, you don’t have to go to a transport authority and wait for days to get a licence. You can do it sitting at home,” he adds

Emerging technologies, including AI, are further simplifying user journeys and enabling scalability across India’s vast population.



Rethinking identity security in a digital-first world

As digital payments and fintech adoption grow, identity security is becoming a critical concern. Organisations must now rethink how they approach authentication. “There are two ways, we work with both physical ID and digital ID,” informs Agarwal.

Physical identity continues to play an important role, particularly in a country like India. He believes, “You cannot simply rely on digital ID every time because sometimes you don’t have internet access.”

At the same time, digital identity is evolving alongside infrastructure improvements.

The more internet penetration we have, the more digital identity will grow in the country.

This dual approach reflects the current reality—where both physical and digital systems must coexist.



The shift towards biometric and passwordless identity

Looking ahead, authentication frameworks are expected to undergo a significant transformation. “Passwordless biometric authentication is the next thing,” says Agarwal, adding that biometrics offer stronger security compared to traditional methods. It builds more layers of security which can only be done through biometric authentication rather than traditional two-factor authentication.

This shift is particularly relevant in high-risk areas such as banking and payments.

“In banking cards and digital transactions where cyber fraud is happening, biometric authentication will help mitigate risks,” he adds.



Physical and digital identity in coexistence, not replacement

Despite rapid digitisation, physical identity is not disappearing anytime soon. Physical and digital identity will coexist. The transition will be gradual rather than abrupt.



Agarwal agrees that each form of identity has its own strengths and limitations. “People who are not very educated can fall prey easily to digital fraud,” he says. In such cases, physical identity can act as a safeguard, reinforcing the need for a hybrid model.



Balancing privacy, compliance, and scale

As identity systems expand into sectors like smart cities, healthcare, and infrastructure, concerns around privacy and data security are intensifying. That’s a concern area because people worry about what happens to their data and whether it can be misused.



Regulation will play a crucial role in building trust. “If privacy laws are implemented properly, they should help to a large extent, especially in a country like India.”

At scale, ensuring privacy and compliance is not just a technical challenge—it is a trust challenge.



India’s global role in identity technology

India’s scale gives it a unique advantage in shaping the global identity landscape. India will be at the forefront because of the scale of population and identity usage.

However, becoming a global exporter of identity frameworks will take time.

Collaboration will be key to this journey.



The road ahead: Adoption and investment as key enablers

For organisations looking to build identity-led digital ecosystems, the priority is clear—adopt early and invest consistently.

Technology adoption must be backed by investment. “If organisations are not willing to invest, it will delay the entire implementation,” Agarwal points out.

The pace of adoption will ultimately determine how quickly India can unlock the full potential of its identity infrastructure.

Conclusion

As India continues its journey from an identity system that was built around foundational identity services to one where the identity infrastructure is becoming more and more integrated, the emphasis would definitely be on improving security and providing access through seamless trust.

The next step for identity in India would no longer simply involve verification but would provide seamless digital engagement with every facet of government, finance, and personal life.