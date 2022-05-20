BANKIT releases some notable milestones on the success of their agent program

BANKIT, an Indian fintech company, has announced various milestones recorded by the company under its flagship Agent program in the last two years. As a testament to its remarkable growth trajectory, the fintech enterprise successfully added 34,911 agents in FY 2021-22 and 30363 agents in FY 2020-21.

The highest traction was witnessed in cities such as Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Gopalganj and Siwan in Bihar.. Moreover, women agents make for about seven per cent of the total BANKIT Agent program. Inspired by the success of the program, the company is now aiming to enroll 1,00,000 agents in the FY-2022-23.

In the age of modernisation, digitisation, essential banking services – digital literacy, and financial inclusion are still a challenge for almost half of the population. BANKIT thus bridges the gap between the financial services and digitally backward customers/migrant people. It aims to eradicate digital illiteracy that prevails amongst the people who live in rural, semi-rural, and urban areas by creating access to basic financial and banking services in an innovative, convenient and simple way.

Speaking on the achievement, Amit Nigam, Executive Director and COO, BANKIT said, “We are delighted to have clocked such noteworthy milestones during the last two years under our flagship BANKIT Agent program. At BANKIT, we provide best-in-class fintech solutions that can sufficiently address the various requirements of our customers. We are confident that the upcoming fiscal year will prove even more glorious as far as the Agent program is concerned as we continue to add one milestone after another.”