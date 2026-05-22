Tenable launches Open Partner Exchange Network (OPEN) to connect security tools, data and AI-driven workflows across the enterprise

Tenable Holdings today announced the Tenable Open Partner Exchange Network (OPEN), the next evolution of its technology partner ecosystem, designed to help organizations unify security data, accelerate AI-driven workflows, and operationalize exposure management across their existing technology stack.

As AI accelerates the speed and scale of cyber threats, security teams are struggling with fragmented tools, disconnected workflows, and growing operational complexity. Tenable OPEN extends the power of the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform through an open ecosystem of integrations, data exchange, and orchestration capabilities that help organizations reduce cyber risk faster.

Built on more than 330 validated integrations, Tenable OPEN helps organizations connect security data, workflows and tools across the enterprise. Through bi-directional integrations and the new Open Connector, customers can ingest third-party telemetry into Tenable One while exporting exposure insights into downstream workflows, analytics and remediation systems. By connecting security data, context and action across the stack, organizations can reduce blind spots, streamline operations and accelerate remediation efforts, security workflows, analytics, and remediation.

“No single vendor can see everything. The data that defines cyber risk is inherently distributed across the enterprise. That’s why openness is foundational to our strategy,” said Eric Doerr, chief product officer, Tenable. “With OPEN and the Open Connector, organizations can bring together data from virtually any security tool, including third-party technologies, internal systems and emerging AI-driven workflows. We don’t ask customers to replace their existing security stack to get value from Tenable. We connect to it, unify the data and turn it into actionable exposure intelligence.”

“AI hasn’t just changed the scale of attacks, it has accelerated adversary operations to machine speed. Defenders need intelligence they can operationalize just as quickly,” said Doug Fleming, Director of Global Ecosystems and Alliances, Recorded Future. “Integrating the Recorded Future Intelligence Graph® into the Tenable OPEN ecosystem turns exposure management into a continuous, intelligence-led discipline. Joint customers can separate signal from noise, focus on the 1% of exposures adversaries are actually targeting, and drive faster, more confident remediation. That’s the force multiplier security teams need to outpace adversaries, not just respond to them.”

“Third-party and supply chain exposure have become one of the most important drivers of enterprise cyber risk,” said Greg Keshian, Chief Product Officer, Bitsight. “Bitsight’s external telemetry across attack surface exposure, supply chain relationships, and threat activity gives organizations critical context that internal tools alone cannot provide. Through the Tenable OPEN ecosystem, customers can combine this external intelligence with internal exposure data to better identify interconnected risk, prioritize the exposures most likely to drive business impact, and accelerate remediation across their environments and vendor ecosystems.”

“Security teams are drowning in alerts, but you can’t pivot your way out of an AI-powered attack. Data without action is just expensive storage,” said Kevin Murphy, director, Global ISVs and OEM Partners, Splunk. “Tenable OPEN thrives where others fail because it rejects the mindset of rigid, restrictive APIs. By unifying data regardless of source, we’re eliminating the operational friction that plagues the SOC, allowing our mutual customers to stop fighting their tools and start fighting the threat with a seamless, automated workflow.”





