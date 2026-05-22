Informatica expands AWS integration to support trusted data for enterprise AI agents

Informatica has announced expanded integration with Amazon Web Services aimed at enabling enterprises to embed governed and context-aware data directly into AI-driven workflows and autonomous agents.

Announced at Informatica World 2026, the integration brings Informatica’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers and CLAIRE Agent skills to AWS AI services including AWS Agent Registry and Amazon Quick. The move reflects growing enterprise demand for trusted data infrastructure as organizations increasingly experiment with agentic AI systems and autonomous workflows.

The company said one of the biggest barriers to enterprise AI adoption continues to be fragmented, inconsistent, and poorly governed data environments. While enterprises are rapidly adopting generative AI and agentic systems, many organizations continue to struggle with ensuring AI agents can reliably access trusted business data with the appropriate governance and context.

The latest integration is designed to help developers, data teams, and business users incorporate Informatica’s data management capabilities into AI workflows running on AWS without requiring custom integrations. Informatica said its MCP servers will support functions such as metadata exploration, data quality management, and master data management directly within AWS AI environments.

The announcement also extends Informatica’s CLAIRE Agent capabilities into AWS services including Amazon Bedrock AgentCore and Quick, enabling organizations to automate data remediation and master data management tasks as part of enterprise AI workflows.

Industry analysts note that enterprises are increasingly realizing that AI performance is heavily dependent on the quality, governance, and contextual understanding of enterprise data rather than model sophistication alone. As organizations scale AI initiatives, concerns around data fragmentation, governance gaps, duplicate records, and inconsistent metadata are becoming more pronounced.

Informatica said its MCP servers are intended to address several of these operational challenges, including enabling AI agents to understand metadata classifications, validate data quality at the point of entry, and access unified master records to reduce inconsistencies across enterprise systems.

“By plugging our data management intelligence directly into AWS agentic workflows, we are giving developers and business users the tools they need to build agents that act on trusted, governed, and contextual data,” said Rahul Auradkar, President and GM, Data Foundations, Salesforce. “This ensures that high-quality enterprise data management is accessible to all business personas, not just technical teams.”

The announcement also highlights the growing focus among enterprise technology vendors on creating interoperable AI ecosystems where governance, metadata, data quality, and AI orchestration operate as integrated layers rather than separate systems.

“As a company deeply invested in AI-driven innovation, we’re excited to see Informatica bringing these solutions to market,” said Frederique Emery, VP of Services for the Digital Customer Relationship Organization at Schneider Electric. “The easier it is for AI agents to access trusted, governed data with the right enterprise context, the more value organizations can unlock from their agentic use cases.”

AWS said the collaboration is intended to strengthen enterprise AI infrastructure on the cloud provider’s platform by improving access to governed enterprise data.

“Our collaboration with Informatica and Salesforce is focused on helping customers build a robust agent infrastructure on AWS with a solid data foundation,” said Swami Sivasubramanian, VP of AWS Agentic AI at AWS. “The integration of Informatica’s MCP servers into the AWS Agent Registry and Amazon Quick marks a milestone in our joint commitment to cutting-edge AI innovation.”