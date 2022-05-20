Pure Storage expands the Portworx Portfolio and makes kubernetes adoption a reality

Pure Storage, an IT pioneer that delivers the world’s most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced a series of updates to its Portworx portfolio which includes:

General availability of Portworx Data Services, the industry’s first Kubernetes Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) Platform

The next generation of the iconic Portworx Enterprise, the complete multi-cloud ready Kubernetes data management platform for running mission-critical applications in production

General availability of Portworx Backup-as-a-Service, which supports backup and restore of any Kubernetes services including Amazon EKS, Red Hat OpenShift, Google Kubernetes Engine, VMware Tanzu, and Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service

“Our focus is to unify and simplify the world of platform and DevOps teams, who are tackling some of the biggest challenges when bringing Kubernetes applications in production to enterprise scale. With today’s announcements we are providing our customers with a comprehensive Kubernetes suite of solutions that help them accelerate data services, run Kubernetes apps in production, and protect apps and data anywhere with a few clicks,” commented Murli Thirumale, VP and General Manager, Cloud Native Business Unit, Pure Storage.

The complexity that results from the use of different types of data services and different databases means DevOps teams spend a large amount of their time firefighting deployments and operations, instead of delivering the new features customers want. Portworx Data Services is a Kubernetes Database-as-a-Service platform that organizations can leverage to expedite deployment, Day 2 operations, and protection – for any data service – with a single click, without any lock-in or the need to hire specialists.

Enterprises and service providers are standardizing on Kubernetes for all their containerized applications, whether it’s on-premises, in the cloud or edge environments. These customers are also looking to expand to new workloads and get better performance and efficiencies in Kubernetes production environments. The next generation of Portworx Enterprise unlocks new use cases that will help customers to bring varied workloads in Kubernetes production environments, boost developer agility, maximize application performance, and reduce failover time to seconds.