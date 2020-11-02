JPC questions Google, Paytm on data privacy, Chinese investment

Read Article

Google and digital payments major Paytm were questioned by a parliamentary panel in India on a range of issues including data privacy and China links.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill on Thursday also provided the two companies time to submit written responses to questions on several issues including structure, data processing and protection, privacy and tax regimes, according to people familiar with the matter.

“We welcome the opportunity to help policymakers understand our business and the work we do to keep the Internet open and support the calls for comprehensive, baseline privacy regulation,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement.

“We believe that regulation can support a dynamic marketplace for businesses of all types and sizes. We sincerely hope this consultative process will help the committee achieve its objective of protecting the interests of citizens and promoting innovation,” said the statement.

Paytm was also asked questions about data privacy and Chinese investment.

Broadly, questions were asked on inputs on core privacy principles to strengthen the Personal Data Protection Bill, Paytm’ own measures to protect data, what fraud prevention measures it is taking and how it is supporting India’s digital ecosystem, according to sources.

The parliamentary committee headed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Meenakshi Lekhi is questioning representatives from most major tech organisations to look into concerns raised by the Congress about the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019.

–IANS

