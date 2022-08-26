Express Computer

Jupiter Meta Launches Metaverse-as-a-Service

Jupiter Meta, Web 3.0 advisory and metaverse, has launched Rent-A-Meta, a first-of-its-kind multi-utility space, offering Metaverse-as-a-service for the first time in India. The customizable metaverse space allows people to move into unexplored areas, giving them the freedom of self-expression. Being category agnostic, the platform focuses on building virtual communities and economies that help in the Web 3 transition. With this launch, Jupiter Meta will make the metaverse easily accessible, with a variety of customised solutions for a wide range of audiences.

Rent-a-Meta, a plug-and-play product is a space in the Metaverse that helps individuals and organizations quickly realise their metaverse goals. Jupiter Meta also provides customized solutions that enhance experiences with targeted goals of gamification and super-personalization.

Integrating the idea of Metaverse to build a cohesive engagement with customers, internally and externally, the Rent-a-Meta is designed to allow users to experience all kinds of spaces and give entities the flexibility for a fast turnaround.

Jupiter Meta’s Metaverse solution aims to redefine the approach of a brand’s metaverse journey. Combined with their expertise in Metaverse strategy that embraces gamification, personalization, and customized solutions, brands can now create a Metaverse platform that entertains, monetizes (through Tokenomics), and enables real community building.

Talking about the launch, Manasa Rajan, CEO of Jupiter Meta said, “As a Web3 advisory and integrated solutions architect, our Metaverse as a Service will help brands initiate their metaverse journey. And our expertise in creative strategy and gamification will help businesses transform and achieve their goals.”

 

