Keka HR plans to achieve $14m ARR with 110% growth for FY 22-23

Keka HR plans to achieve $14m ARR with 110% growth for FY 22-23

News
By Express Computer
Hyderabad-based leading HRMS provider Keka has leveled up its growth strategy for generating higher revenue. They are looking at $14m Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) with a 110% growth over the previous FY. The company targets to grow its customer base by 2500+ customers this year.

A true employee experience platform, Keka aims to continue treading this growth curve, being a customer favorite with less than a 5% churn rate. More than numbers, Keka strives to empower employees to do their best.

Talking about Keka’s strategic growth, the Founder & CEO, Mr Vijay Yalamachili, Keka Technologies said, “Adoption of HR technology in India is just beginning to take off. Keka aims to be the front-runner in the SME HR Tech segment. The focus of the organization is on providing a simple, beautiful end-to-end experience for HR practitioners and employees alike. Keka will continue to invest in its own growth and foster the growth of the segment.”

India’s leading HR automation service provider, Keka plans to go global by the end of this year. With a special focus on the SEA, Gulf, and US markets, Keka is set for a global expansion.

