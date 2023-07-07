Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Lab2Land partners with FinBox to disburse Rs 40 million digital credit to Agri Retailers

Lab2Land partners with FinBox to disburse Rs 40 million digital credit to Agri Retailers

News
By Express Computer
EC_digital_tablet_screen_futuristic_technology_750
0 15

Hyderabad-based AgriTech platform Lab2Land has entered into a partnership with credit infrastructure provider FinBox to address credit crunch challenges of agri retailers. This association aims to disburse around Rs 40 million digital credit to 5000 agri retailers.

“There are three main challenges when it comes to the agricultural value chain – the rising cost of inputs, gaps in knowledge, and lack of organised credit. Lab2Land is tackling these through its patented and affordable inputs, expert advisory services and – the final piece of the puzzle – digital credit powered by FinBox,” said Aditya Deshpande, CEO, Lab2Land.

Of the ~5000 retailers on the platform, around 250 already had access to credit lines through NBFCs. However, this journey was paperwork-intensive and required intervention from Lab2Land representatives. The platform sought to solve this by offering exclusive digital credit in a safe and secure manner by leveraging FinBox’s credit stack.

FinBox’s credit infrastructure integration allowed the platform to offer a highly scalable digital lending journey, in keeping with the growth of users on the platform. For the duration of March to May 2023, it distributed ~Rs 5 crore on its platform. The platform aims to disburse Rs 40 crores by September this year, driven by the onset of the kharif season.

“Agriculture remains a critical market under priority sector lending and FinBox is committed to serving this segment. Our partnership with Lab2Land will help us get closer to our vision of serving a variety of underserved markets meaningfully. Our end-to-end digital credit infrastructure offering has been designed for a superior lending – and borrowing – experience, no matter the market targeted,” said Rajat Deshpande, CEO, FinBox.

Lab2Land has built a user base of ~1.2 lakh farmers in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in 10 months since its launch. Its services can help farmers bring down costs by 189%. With its sights now set on Maharashtra and Karnataka, the platform can expect faster growth through digital lending powered by FinBox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
DATACENTER HUB
Know More
close-image