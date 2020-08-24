Legrand India launches data centre infrastructure solution for addressable market size of INR 3000 cr

Read Article

Legrand India today announced the launch of Legrand Data Centre Solutions (LDCS) which brings together a portfolio of global brands including Legrand, Numeric, Raritan and Server Technology under one specialist team. LDCS is designed to give maximum flexibility for growth, allowing the companies to easily and cost-effectively expand, modify or replace technology and applications in the least amount of time. Legrand Data Center Solutions are modular, scalable, and customisable and are thus, designed for agility.

Legrand Data Center Solutions offers the convenience of a one-stop customised data centre infrastructure solution with the added flexibility of choosing a specific product or brand. User-centric design and flexible infrastructure are the highlights. LDCS will address a market size of INR 3000 crores. LDCS aims to become a preferred vendor of choice in 3-5 years’ timeframe. The team to support the LDCS business operations is formed and all the Group (global) products are being brought to the data centre players in India.

Data centres are areas hosting critical applications and performing crucial tasks which consume a huge amount of energy and have evolving requirements. What one needs is a solution that lends itself to delivering exactly what is required, while keeping the performance and efficiency intact. LDCS is a solution aimed to address the needs of all kinds of data centres, ranging from hyperscale to micro data centres. It offers a wide range of server and network racks, high-performance cooling solutions offering optimum cooling in all conditions, an industry-leading offer of extremely high-performance PDUs and switches for any installation configuration and detection and control and protection solutions for optimum security. Not just this, with a full range of three-phase UPS offering wide-ranging functionality simply and safely- LDCS is well-supported by the Indian R&D and manufacturing capabilities and is poised to be the preferred choice for any industry segment. LDCS also includes an all-in-one micro data center solution offering a complete and compact server room equipment for small offices.

Speaking on Legrand India’s forward integration of its business and brands portfolio, Tony Berland, MD & CEO, said, “Data centres in India is growing at a very fast pace. We are witnessing a growth of about 8.5 per cent. Companies across sectors are accelerating their digital adoption. With our global presence, experience, offering and current portfolio of brands in India, we felt it is time to demonstrate our focus and support the data centre market in India and make it future-ready. ”

