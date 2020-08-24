Otipy raises $1 mn from Inflection Point Ventures

Read Article

Otipy, the social commerce venture of farm-to-fork agritech startup Crofarm has raised $1 mn from Inflection Point Ventures, an early-stage investing platform. The company has already scaled 4X growth in the last three months. It expects the fresh funding to further boost its momentum in Unlock Phase 3.0 as well.

Otipy is India’s first social commerce model to connect consumers with farmers through women resellers. It already has more than 1000 partner resellers (mainly women), catering to over 1,00,000 consumers. It offers an extensive product catalogue of fresh, hygienic and chemical-free on-demand fruits and vegetables from the farm, which is usually 25 per cent cheaper than the market.

Varun Khurana, Co-Founder & CEO, Otipy said, “We are super excited to partner with Inflection Point Ventures at this juncture when our business is showing very high consumer stickiness. We have built a very strong community with our partner resellers (mostly women) and have empowered them by providing an alternate source of income expecially in these times when other sources have dried up. Also, with the recent changes in APMC our farmer network is growing at a very fast pace. We are delighted to secure funds from Inflection Point Ventures, they have a wealth of experience in consumer startups, guiding them from growth to sustainability. We look forward to benefitting from the same.”

Vinay Bansal, Founder & CEO, IPV said, “Otipy is a new concept in India and has gained huge traction so far. Not only does it eliminate the challenge of fair pricing for farmers, but also ensures delivery of fresh produce to end-consumers in a manner that is un-matchable on price and freshness that is enabled by unique and tech-drive supply chain. The company has really performed well since its inception, and it’s certainly going to be a trendsetter in the times to come. We watched the company’s performance closely during lockdown, and more importantly its growth during the un-locking phase, which led to believe in its sustainable value proposition and the vision of transforming the entire farm ecosystem in India.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]