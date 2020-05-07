Lenovo Provides Customers with an EPYC™ Choice in Data Center Servers

Read Article

Lenovo’s new ThinkSystem SR645 and SR665 two-socket server platforms feature powerful AMD EPYC™ performance and I/O connectivity

Better handle peak database utilization without adding capacity through enhanced transaction processing with 128 CPU cores per system

Empower high performance virtualized environments with up to 45 percent more memory bandwidth

Today, Lenovo Data Center Group (DCG) announced the launch of the ThinkSystem SR645 and SR665 two-socket servers featuring enhanced performance and I/O connectivity for higher performance workloads. This announcement follows the release of the ThinkSystem SR635 and SR655 single-socket servers, and expands Lenovo’s server portfolio powered by AMD EPYC™ 7002 Series processors.

Many industries, such as financial services, retail, and manufacturing need faster transaction processing, improved data analytics, and greater grid-computing capacity, while still improving efficiency and total cost of ownership (TCO). To address these needs, Lenovo focuses on delivering open, reliable, and secure infrastructure solutions comprising industry-leading servers, storage, and software. With the addition of the new ThinkSystem SR645 and SR665 servers featuring more CPU cores and a larger memory footprint, Lenovo can help customers accelerate higher performance workloads and improve efficiency.

“Our new Lenovo ThinkSystem servers are designed for workloads such as in-memory databases, advanced analytics, virtualization, and AI”, said Kamran Amini, Vice President and General Manager of Server, Storage and Software Defined Infrastructure, Lenovo Data Center Group. “With the exceptional power, speed and onboard storage of these new servers, our customers have the ability to handle the increasing data requirements of today’s workloads with the scalability to grow with their business.”

The ThinkSystem SR645 and SR665 servers feature:

Next-generation technologies, including PCIe® 4 support, which doubles I/O bandwidth eliminating potential bottlenecks found in previous generation servers increase networking capabilities essential for I/O intensive applications

Increased GPU support (up to 8x 75W NVidia T4s TM ) allowing customers to efficiently implement video analytics and inference solutions for artificial intelligence

) allowing customers to efficiently implement video analytics and inference solutions for artificial intelligence Increased onboard storage up to 40 2.5” drives or up to 32 NVMe drives allowing for dense software defined storage solutions

The high core counts allow customers to buy fewer servers, saving them rack space and power, in addition to obtaining results faster. These benefits are material in multiple industries:

In the financial services industry, typically, servers are in a premium space located near the exchanges so saving rack space is paramount

In retail environments, faster video analytics results can identify high-traffic areas in stores to strategically place products

In manufacturing, processes rely on efficiency, therefore the ability to quickly process analytics data allows for better quality control and improved throughput. This results in higher yields and better forecasting of warranty needs

In high performance computing (HPC) environments like scientific research, higher throughput means faster results, yielding earlier discoveries

All products are secured by Lenovo ThinkShield and available through Lenovo TruScale, the pay-for-what-you-use data center. For more information, visit www.lenovoxperience.com.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]