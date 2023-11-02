LifeSigns announces first-of-its-kind AI-powered uninterrupted health monitoring solution to monitor patients anywhere in India

LifeSigns, among India’s fast-growing health tech companies, announced the launch of its pioneering technology solution, which will transform access and affordability of timely healthcare to India’s most remote rural areas. LifeSigns’ solution for the first time, provides 24×7 real-time, uninterrupted streaming of patient data to doctors and healthcare professionals, whether the patient is at home, in the ambulance or at the hospital. The company will now deploy remote patient monitoring solutions in 1000 rural and tier III cities across India, in the next 1000 days.

LifeSigns also announced a strategic partnership with RailTel Corporation, a leading provider of optic fiber

network services. LifeSigns will leverage RailTel’s optic fiber cable network spanning more than 62,000 km to

provide enhanced connectivity across rural India, enabling remote monitoring of patients. Speaking on the occasion, Hari Subramanian, Founder & CEO of, LifeSigns said, “At LifeSigns, we are driven by the purpose to make patient vital data, timely accessible and affordable and to leverage next-gen technology to address healthcare disparities in underserved regions. People living in rural and remote areas face 2-3 times

higher preventable mortality rate than those who live in urban India. Our technology solution is powered by an advanced alert algorithm to function effectively in India’s most remote rural corners, without missing even a single heartbeat of a patient, and this is what makes it unique. We trust that this is another step forward in our mission to ensure equitable healthcare access.”

Speaking on the partnership with RailTel he added, “We are happy to have found a partner in RailTel, the

country’s one of the largest telecom network infrastructure providers. The partnership will enable us to

immediately leverage RailTel’s extensive optic fiber networks to be able to implement the solution in rural

areas and tier 3 cities. We are thankful to RailTel, for having partnered with us in this mission, to develop the

healthcare infrastructure for rural India.”

LifeConnect is powered by new-gen technology providing seamless 24×7 real-time streaming of patient data to

doctors and hospitals while the patient is ambulatory, at home or en route, enabling them to deliver the best

care for patients even while they are on the move or remote. Patients will have access to timely clinical

intervention and spend less time traveling and seeking appointments to manage their health.

The installation of connected data systems in hospitals and other medical facilities is LifeSigns’ primary focus.

LifeSigns deploys a dashboard application to clinicians that is adaptable to a variety of settings, such as primary healthcare institutions or hospital facilities. The software will have the capacity to monitor vital signs and other information about patients. LifeSigns’ deployed system will merge data from a wide variety of medical devices into a centralised location that can be accessed by qualified healthcare professionals anywhere anytime in their devices or central monitoring in the hospitals.