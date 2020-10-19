Logitech, Dell collaborate on Microsoft Teams-run meeting spaces

Read Article

Switzerland-based tech firm Logitech and Dell have collaborated on meeting space solutions for Microsoft video app called Teams, the company announced.

They offer a complete group collaboration ecosystem led by Dell’s smallest commercial desktop, the OptiPlex 7080 Micro – running Teams Room Experience for Windows.

The Dell and Logitech solution combines IntelPro technology with Windows 10 IoT Enterprise.

Options vary for different room sizes (small, medium and large) with accompanying display sizes: 55-inch, 75-inch and 86-inch.

The interactive touch monitors enable multiple users to write, edit, annotate or erase notes simultaneously — with up to 20 touch points.

“Dell engineers tested and validated this bundled solution that helps users instantly project content in the room and to virtual participants. It is expected to be available on October 15 worldwide,” Microsoft said on Friday.

The Dell UltraSharp 32 HDR PremierColor Monitor (UP3221Q) is the world’s first 31.5-inch professional monitor with a built-in Calman Powered colorimeter, which gives creators the flexibility of on-demand or scheduled calibration with or without the PC attached.

It also has 4K resolution and VESA DisplayHDR 1000 to enable precise and uniform color reproduction of film and video content.

It is expected to be available worldwide on November 5, starting at $4,999.99.

For professionals who frequently work with spreadsheets and data-driven tasks, the Dell UltraSharp 24 USB-C Hub Monitor (U2421E) is Dell’s first monitor with ComfortView Plus — a built-in, TUV Rheinland-certified Hardware Low Blue Light solution that maintains colour accuracy on the screen and minimizes blue light emission to optimise eye comfort.

It is available now worldwide, starting at $449.99.

The Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor (U3421WE) features WQHD resolution and 95 per cent DCI-P3 colour coverage, and delivers an immersive audiovisual experience with three-sided ultra-thin borders and built-in dual speakers.

“It is expected to be available worldwide on December 1, starting at $1,199.99,” Microsoft said.

–IANS

