LOVO Studio Rolls Out Fast and Easy Platform for Realistic, Human-Like Voice Solution for Voice-Overs

LOVO, a human-like voice-over platform, today launches a sophisticated and easy-to-use solution, LOVO Studio, for any voice content purposes. A recent graduate from the Fall 2019 Berkeley SkyDeck accelerator group, LOVO Studio can generate a realistic-sounding voice ‘clone’ with only five minutes of a target voice clip. During a time of social distancing, the platform makes it very fast and easy to generate online learning materials or voice-overs for remote production projects.

With emotional range and realistic vocal characteristics, LOVO cloned voices are practically indistinguishable from the original voice. The platform also provides more than 50 other voices, both computer-created and human, from which to choose for any voice work without needing a studio or expensive equipment.

The LOVO team originally started by analyzing the emotional status of customer service agents and the customers who called in with an issue, giving the engineers unique insights into how emotions affected voices. With this understanding of the relationship between emotion and voice, they wanted to make computer-generated voices like Siri and Alexa sound more natural and human-like.

“You can hide your emotions behind words, but you can’t hide it in your voice. Human voice delivers what words or robotic sounds can’t convey,” said Tom Lee, Co-founder, LOVO. “We have created a one-stop shop for audio and voice work. Imagine a combination of Canva and Photoshop but for audio. On one hand, you can leverage a catalogue of existing voices and background music to get started with your project right away or create your own custom voice and add music of your choice to make something more personal. And then, features like pronunciation editing, emphasis, speed and pause control allow for fine tuning your finished content.

“On the other hand, you can easily touch-up where you need to — fill gaps, smooth out rough patches, redos, etc. For instance, if you used a professional actor for your narration and that video needs to be corrected, you won’t need to call that actor back,” he continued.

“If you are doing a voice-over for one project you can’t be doing narration for something else at the same time. But with LOVO, an actor could have his voice reproduced and used in multiple projects and it is practically indistinguishable from the ‘real’ voice,” Lee explained. “This makes the human voice truly scalable.”

How LOVO Studio Works

Sign up for the platform and choose a voice from the library (50+ options)

Upload the script and in seconds a voice file is created

Fine-tune the file by adding specific features like pauses, emphasis, speed, pronunciation, pitch and then add background music

Easily save, load, and share the project

Clone a voice if desired by providing just a 5-minute clip

LOVO Studio is a SaaS program with flexible options and an API for easy integration. Today it is used by schools, marketing agencies, customer service and HR teams, authors, software developers, and film production companies.

