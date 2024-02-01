L&T technology services supports Marelli in revolutionising automotive Infotainment with digital twin technology

L&T Technology Services Limited supports Marelli, a mobility technology supplier to the automotive sector in redefining the landscape of automotive infotainment and information cluster design through the introduction of Marelli’s groundbreaking Digital Twin solutions. By harnessing the power of these innovative solutions, Marelli – supported by LTTS – has drastically streamlined automotive software development processes and reduced prototype costs, heralding a new era in the automotive industry for the development of Software Defined Vehicles (SDV).

Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), with the support of LTTS, Marelli’s Digital Twin provides a virtual replica of the entire car’s electric-electronic architecture – from information clusters to infotainment, and from Zone Control Units to body. Leveraging digital cockpit that runs on the latest generation snapdragon cockpit platform from qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and LTTS cloud-based virtualisation solutions, Marelli’s Digital Twin streamlines software development and prototype creation, cutting costs and accelerating timelines. This innovative solution is set to revolutionise the automotive industry, significantly reducing software development time by up to 70% and prototype costs by up to 30%.

The groundbreaking solution was showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, held in Las Vegas in January 2024.

“We are excited to join forces with LTTS in our ongoing efforts to enhance our Digital Twin,” expressed Roberto Secchi, Head of Software Platform and DevOps at Marelli’s Electronic Systems division. “Marelli has become a key player in the SDV arena, thanks to our dedicated investments and the exploration of various business prospects, all driven by our unwavering commitment to innovation. Leveraging LTTS’ capabilities will further boost our product portfolio, reinforcing Marelli as the premier technology partner for automotive companies.”

“We are thrilled to embark on a strategic collaboration with Marelli, leveraging the vast capabilities of software-defined mobility, Digital Cockpit systems, and connected cars to bolster Marelli’s vision to revolutionise the future of mobility,” said Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member at L&T Technology Services. “This partnership is not only catalyzing unparalleled efficiencies in automotive software development but also spearheading the future of automotive infotainment through our groundbreaking digital twin offerings. Together, we are pioneering a new era of innovation, setting the stage for the next generation of mobility solutions.”