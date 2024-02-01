USEReady strengthens India presence through strategic partnership with CRG solutions

USEReady, has announced an exclusive partnership with CRG Solutions in India. The strategic alliance aims to strengthen USEReady’s reach in the Indian market and help it meet the growing demand for advanced data analytics capabilities that help companies become more intelligent and data-driven.

Established in 2001, CRG Solutions is well known as an ‘all-in-one’ company for its expertise in data analytics, DEVOPS and RPA. With its on-the-ground expertise and relationships with enterprise clients, it is well-positioned to help expand USEReady’s footprint. Together, the two companies can equip Indian enterprises across verticals like banking & financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and others with advanced analytics solutions to unlock data-driven insights for better decision-making.

“India presents a major growth opportunity for USEReady’s products and solutions like MigratorIQ and Pixel Perfect and teaming with a proven partner in CRG Solutions significantly strengthens our go-to-market capabilities in the region,” said Uday Hegde, Co-Founder and CEO of USEReady. “This partnership allows us to make our AI-infused BI offerings more easily accessible and deployable for Indian organisations seeking to become ‘Intelligent Enterprises’.”

Commenting on the partnership Dr. Vijay Jog, Founder of CRG Solutions said, “We constantly scan for innovative solutions that solve real-world business problems and USEReady stands out not only for its cutting-edge solutions but also its domain expertise across industries where it has delivered rapid, measurable ROI. We are excited about the opportunity to bring to market products and solutions that help organisations embrace the future with intelligence at their core.”

The collaboration between USEReady and CRG Solutions underscores a joint commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. This strategic alliance positions both entities as key players in shaping the landscape of Intelligent Enterprise solutions in India.