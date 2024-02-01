Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  USEReady strengthens India presence through strategic partnership with CRG solutions

USEReady strengthens India presence through strategic partnership with CRG solutions

News
By Express Computer
0 4

USEReady, has announced an exclusive partnership with CRG Solutions in India. The strategic alliance aims to strengthen USEReady’s reach in the Indian market and help it meet the growing demand for advanced data analytics capabilities that help companies become more intelligent and data-driven.

Established in 2001, CRG Solutions is well known as an ‘all-in-one’ company for its expertise in data analytics, DEVOPS and RPA. With its on-the-ground expertise and relationships with enterprise clients, it is well-positioned to help expand USEReady’s footprint. Together, the two companies can equip Indian enterprises across verticals like banking & financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and others with advanced analytics solutions to unlock data-driven insights for better decision-making.

“India presents a major growth opportunity for USEReady’s products and solutions like MigratorIQ and Pixel Perfect and teaming with a proven partner in CRG Solutions significantly strengthens our go-to-market capabilities in the region,” said Uday Hegde, Co-Founder and CEO of USEReady. “This partnership allows us to make our AI-infused BI offerings more easily accessible and deployable for Indian organisations seeking to become ‘Intelligent Enterprises’.”

Commenting on the partnership Dr. Vijay Jog, Founder of CRG Solutions said, “We constantly scan for innovative solutions that solve real-world business problems and USEReady stands out not only for its cutting-edge solutions but also its domain expertise across industries where it has delivered rapid, measurable ROI. We are excited about the opportunity to bring to market products and solutions that help organisations embrace the future with intelligence at their core.”

The collaboration between USEReady and CRG Solutions underscores a joint commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. This strategic alliance positions both entities as key players in shaping the landscape of Intelligent Enterprise solutions in India.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image