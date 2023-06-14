MAIT appoints Col. Suhail Zaidi as its Director General

MAIT, India’s apex body empowering India’s IT, Telecom and Electronics hardware, today announced the appointment of Col. Suhail Zaidi, Retd., as its new Director General(DG). As the Director General of MAIT, Col. Zaidi will spearhead all industry engagements at the MAIT Secretariat and will be the official spokesperson of MAIT. MAIT made the announcement in its recent Annual General Meeting.

Speaking on the occasion Rajkumar Rishi, President MAIT, VP & Managing Director, Dell Technologies India, Consumer and Small Business (CSB) said, “MAIT is committed to empowering the ICT hardware industry in India and it works in tandem with the Government to attain growth in line with India’s national electronics policy. While MAIT witnessed many outstanding accomplishments during the tenure of its outgoing DG, Col. Ali Akhtar Jafri, Retd., and we warmly welcome Col. Suhail Zaidi, Retd., to take MAIT’s journey to new heights.”

“Col. Zaidi, Retd., is a seasoned leader of the ICT domain and we are confident that his expertise and involvement in MAIT will greatly benefit the industry. MAIT’s mission of making India a hub of electronics hardware manufacturing stays intact,” further said Mr. Rishi.

On his appointment at MAIT, Col. Suhail Zaidi, Retd., expressed: “It is an honour to steer an organisation that has been instrumental in the development of the Indian ICT industry for more than four decades. I eagerly anticipate collaborating with all stakeholders to propel industry growth and contribute towards more achievements of MAIT.”

Along with being an Indian Army veteran, Col. Suhail Zaidi, Retd., possesses over 30 years of cross-functional experience in tech & administrative fields. Prior to joining MAIT, he was Head of CII-Tata Communications Centre for Digital Transformation and also led the National ICT Committee at CII between the years 2017 and 2019.

Col. Zaidi, Retd., holds a Bachelors of Engineering Degree in Electronics and Communications and a Masters in Telecommunication from the Military College of Telecommunications Engineering. Besides, he has also attended a Management Development Programme from IIM, Indore.

Speaking on his exit, Col. Ali Akhtar Jafri, Retd., said: “It was my pleasure to be part of MAIT and I enjoyed working along with great industry leaders from the ICT industry as well as policymakers. However, life has its own journey; I am venturing into a new career. My tenure at MAIT offered me a great learning experience to cherish for long. I strongly believe that Col. Suhail Zaid, Retd., will add great value to MAIT in the years to come.”