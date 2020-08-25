MakeMyTrip unveils online travel platform to empower local travel agents

Read Article

MakeMyTrip has announced the launch of a dedicated platform, myPartner for travel agents to empower and assist them in offering seamless and enhanced travel booking experience to travellers. The intuitive and user-friendly platform has been designed to provide offline, local travel agents access to one of widest selection of online travel inventory. The myPartner platform will enable them to offer a variety of travel choices, bundled with customisation, personalisation and travel booking convenience for their customers.

The rapid digital adoption in metros and non-metros, accelerated further due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has led to drastic changes in buying behaviors of travellers, as they shift online to explore and make informed travel purchase decisions. The fast evolving environment requires local, offline travel agents to embrace digitisation to provide for travellers’ needs while enhancing overall customer service levels to cater to their demands in the new normal. While digitising day-to-day booking processes of all offline travel agents alike, myPartner has been conceptualised and built to immensely benefit the highly-fragmented local travel market beyond metro cities. With real-time access to an inventory spanning across all travel segments, local agents in tier II, III markets and beyond will be able to simplify and provide transparency throughout the booking process to travellers, while providing more travel options than ever before.

Speaking about the myPartner platform, Rajesh Magow, Group CEO, MakeMytTrip said, “The travel ecosystem demands deeper and wider collaboration amongst all stakeholders in the value chain in order to make a sustained recovery as the sector has been hit hard by the pandemic. Through our new MyPartner offering we are very proud to give access of our rich content and inventory of domestic and international hotels at best prices to travel agents in the country. This will help them in making a faster recovery as travel restrictions are lifted gradually.”

