Tech Mahindra and Women Entrepreneurship Platform, NITI Aayog collaborate to support women entrepreneurs across the country

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, announced today collaboration with NITI Aayog’s Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) to support women entrepreneurs across the country. Tech Mahindra will provide mentorship, co-create solutions leveraging new age technologies and support in developing a go-to-market strategy.

As part of the collaboration, Tech Mahindra has partnered with the winners of Women Transforming India (WTI) Awards, a flagship initiative of NITI Aayog to recognise women leaders in entrepreneurship across various sectors like healthcare and lifesciences, agritech, education amongst others. Tech Mahindra’s Research & Development arm, Makers lab will support women entrepreneurs through joint research, building go-to-market strategies to drive their growth and by leveraging next-generation technologies to develop cutting-edge solutions.

CP Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “Empowering women and creating equal opportunities play a crucial role in building and sustaining a gender-equal world. Our partnership with WEP will enable us to nurture an ecosystem for women entrepreneurs that can foster entrepreneurial conditions as well as facilitate technological support for innovative ideas and better positioning.”

Through this collaboration, Tech Mahindra and WEP will jointly focus on breeding new ideas, identifying gaps and providing technological prowess to develop innovative solutions for better positioning in the market and commercial success.

Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, said, “The next-big disruption in the Indian start-up ecosystem will be driven by women-led entrepreneurs, with digital platforms being the biggest enabler. This partnership with Tech Mahindra underscores our mutual commitment of leveraging new-age technologies to uplift societies and support the aspirations of women entrepreneurs in India.”

