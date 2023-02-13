MapmyIndia makes strategic investment in Indrones, a leading Drone solutions startup

MapmyIndia announced that it has made a strategic investment in Indrones Solutions Private Limited (Indrones), a leading end-to-end drone solutions startup. Indrones has been a leading drone company and drone service provider in the country and with the new funding, the company will scale up operations, expand its thousands of hours of flying experience, be able to deliver more and larger projects for customers, and build next-gen autonomous and reliable drones that push the boundaries of what is possible with drone technologies. MapmyIndia, India’s pioneer and leading deep-tech digital maps-based products, platforms, and solutions company since 1995, which services 2000+ leading enterprise customers across all industry verticals in the private and public sector, will now be able to offer customers industry-leading drones and drone-based solutions. MapmyIndia’s consumer-facing Mappls app will offer more high-definition and 3D maps, based on drone-collected data, offering unparalleled immersive and metaverse experiences to users of the Mappls app.

Indrones specialises in manufacturing drones for a variety of use cases and providing drone-based end-to-end solutions for verticals like smart cities, government, construction, oil & gas, agriculture, etc., and has developed technologies that allow for highly efficient and cost-effective data collection, data processing and analytics. Indrones has already been working with a reputed list of clientele across India in the ‘Drone as a Service’ (DaaS) model. The strategic investment from MapmyIndia will be used to improve its products and offerings further and help the company develop digital solutions in the drone sector at par with global standards.

“We are thrilled to have MapmyIndia onboard who shares our vision of contributing to the growth of India’s digital economy,” said Mr. Pravin Prajapati, Founder & CEO of Indrones. “Drones today are solving some of the most complex problems across industries like mining, construction, oil & gas, infrastructure, agriculture, etc., and Indrones is here to be a part of the digital transformation journey of its customers while leveraging indigenous software maps, geospatial software and IoT technologies developed by MapmyIndia” he added.

Mr Rakesh Verma, CMD of MapmyIndia said “Drones are a sunrise industry, with incredible potential and market opportunity. Our strategic investment in Indrones is in-line with the vision of our Prime Minister’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and making India a drone hub by 2030. The Indrones team is highly experienced, and we are certain that together we would be able to be a leading player in the Indian and global drone industry. We are excited to work with Indrones strategically to further augment our solutions and offerings based on drones, through which we can deliver on more use cases and needs of both our large based of enterprise customers across industry verticals and to consumers through cutting-edge capabilities of drones”, he added.