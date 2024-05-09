Marut Drones and IFFCO partner for Drone Spraying Over 5 Lakh Acre Farm Land in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

In a significant move towards revolutionising agricultural practices in India, the Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) has entered a strategic partnership with Marut Dronetech Private Limited to undertake Drone as a Service (DAAS) operations across an extensive area of 5 lakh acres. This collaboration marks a pivotal step towards creating rural entrepreneurs, enhancing agricultural productivity and bringing Drone technology to the states of Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana.

Under the terms of the agreement, Marut Dronetech will be employing its state-of-the-art drone technology to administer a range of agricultural inputs developed by IFFCO Agri-products. This initiative aims to optimise crop yields while minimising environmental impact, ultimately contributing to sustainable agricultural practices.

One of the key highlights of this tie-up is the creation of demand for rural entrepreneurs who have already invested in drone technology and also to encourage rural youth to become Drone Service Providers. By providing drones as a service (DAAS) for farmers, this collaboration empowers local communities and fosters self-employment opportunities. Additionally, individuals keen on acquiring agricultural drones can avail themselves of government subsidies, facilitating their participation in the initiative and enabling them to offer drone services to farmers on a pay-per-acre basis.

DAAS enables farmers to access drone technology through rural drone entrepreneurs at a per-acre cost, ensuring affordability and accessibility even for small-scale farmers. Furthermore, drone owners and service providers can enrol with Marut under Drone as a Service (DAAS) to get incentives on spraying services.

Commenting on the partnership, Co-founder and CEO of Marut Drones Prem Kumar emphasised the transformative role of technology in modern agriculture stating, “This collaboration signifies a paradigm shift in farming practices, allowing farmers & service providers to minimise direct contact with pesticides, thereby safeguarding their health. Furthermore, the utilisation of drones addresses labour shortages by completing tasks in a fraction of the time it would take manually, significantly enhancing operational efficiency and farm yield.”

The IFFCO & Marut Drones tie-up underscores a shared commitment to innovation and sustainability in agriculture, paving the way for a more prosperous and resilient farming ecosystem. By harnessing the power of drone technology, this collaboration seeks to empower farmers, drive economic growth, and ensure food security for future generations.